Brunswick High’s girls basketball team traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., this week to play in the United Bank Holiday Invitational tournament. After three straight games, the Lady Pirates finished runner-up behind Calvary Christian Academy (Fla).
The first game was on Saturday as they got a 64-52 win over Wilson High from Florence, S.C. Then the Lady Pirates defeated West Florence 65-42 on Monday in the second game.
In the championship game, the Lady Pirates fell 57-52 against Calvary, marking the team’s first loss. As the girls head into their Christmas break, they are 8-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 2-6A.
In Saturday’s game, sophomore Shane’ Jackson collected a triple-double as she led the team with 18 points, 22 rebounds, 10 steals and six blocks — four away from a quadruple-double game.
Ja’Mya West was the second leading scorer that game with 13 points, seven assists and six steals.
West and Jackson were also crucial pieces in Monday’s win. The Lady Pirates had four girls score in double digits, with West leading the team at 22 points. Jackson collected another double-double as she tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds. Zaniah Bradley also had a double-double as she finished with 10 points and 10 boards. Rounding out the leading scorers is Shakardia Cowart, who scored 11 points and recorded five rebounds.
Brunswick fought hard in the championship game, coming back from a big deficit to give the Eagles a run for their money. However, the Lady Pirates just fell short.
The offense was still scoring as three girls finished in double-digits. Jackson recorded her third-straight game with at least a double-double. She led the way with 20 points and 10 boards. Through nine games, Jackson has only one without recording a double-double.
Close behind her was West with 17 points, and Trinity Harrison added 11 points.
Up next for the Lady Pirates will be another tournament as the girls gear up to play in the Colquitt Holiday Shootout. Region play will pick back up on Jan. 5 on the road against Bradwell Institute.