The Brunswick High Lady Pirates earned the title of United Bank Holiday Invitational champions after a 78-76 win over the Wesleyan Wolves on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
Head coach Maria Mangram described the game as a roller-coaster ride, seeing the team battle through highs and lows.
Through three quarters of play, the two schools went back and forth with neither team leading by more than five points.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Pirates led 56-54. The team’s defense all year long had been known to shut down teams, only allowing 50 points once to Glynn Academy.
However, Brunswick hadn’t faced a prolific scorer like Wesleyan’s Chazadi Wright. Wright led the game with 37 points and made 10 of her 11 free throws in the game.
Coach Mangram gave Wright props and acknowledged that no matter what type of defense they threw at her, she was scoring.
“We could not stop her, we could not,” Mangram said. “When I say we could not, I mean we could not. We face guarded her, we threw a box and one, we did several defenses and she continued to score all night.”
The Lady Pirates found themselves in unfamiliar territory in the fourth quarter — trailing.
Down 66-59, Brunswick was able to go on a run and not only tied the game but regained the lead for the final time of the contest.
“I saw a lot of my players grow up today in the 32 minutes they played,” Mangram said of her team battling back. “They were in situations that they had not been in before. Our roster is deep, so we had to go to our bench today and get some people to face guard and do some things that they haven’t always done. As the coach, I felt like everybody was locked in. Everybody was paying attention to details, and from 1 to 17, they were all ready to go in at any point.”
Having a deep roster allowed the Lady Pirates to exploit a tired Wolves team that rarely played more than eight players over the course of the game.
Trailing by more than eight points, the Wolves seemed out of the game having just blown a seven-point lead. Wright didn’t let that stop her from trying to keep her team in the game.
Wright shot and connected on every one of her threes in the final minutes of the game, making it a close contest between the two schools.
“She was shooting them from ridiculous places on the court, but they continued to go in,” Mangram said. “Give her and Wesleyan all the props because they were a well-coached, well fundamentally sound basketball team. They did an awesome job, I think it came down to we just ended up scoring a few more points than they did and they ran out of time which was good for us.”
The Lady Pirates squeaked out the win thanks to a monstrous game by Shane’ Jackson and company. Jackson led the team with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Jamya West added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shamya Flanders had 17 and 8, with Shakardia Cowart rounding out the double-digit scoring with 14 points.
After celebrating Christmas at home, the Lady Pirates will hit the ground again as they partake in a round-robin tournament at Colquitt County. They will take on Bainbridge High and Valdosta High.