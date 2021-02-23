Brunswick High's girls basketball team earned a big 68-39 victory over Evans High in the GHSA Class 6A first-round game on Tuesday.
From the start of the game, the Lady Pirates were aggressive on both sides of the ball, especially with their press defense.
Brunswick held the Knights to just nine points in the opening quarter, opening up an 11-point lead.
Things evened out in the second quarter as the Pirates led 39-22 at halftime.
"I actually felt like we executed very well. With scouting them and the information we received against them, we knew backcourts would be able to kind of kill them," said Brunswick coach Maria Mangram. "So we were able to do that. We started a little differently tonight with our pressing group. They executed well when it came down to the game plan of trying to press them and keep them in the back court as long as possible."
Brunswick had the game plan of containing Madison Crunk, and contained her a good bit. However, Mangram said they could have done better with her and Olivia Huff.
"I'm not so happy about how we lost number five, because we knew number five was their three point shooter, and she's still shot several three pointers," Mangram said. "Then afterwards, once we kind of contained her a little bit 22 started shooting threes. So we still need to work on some things defensively. But overall, I'm very happy for them. They did a very good job."
The third quarter was the lowest scoring as both teams combined for just 17 points. Then Brunswick pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The leading scorers for the Lady Pirates were Trinity Harrison, with 13 points.
Shane' Jackson added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Makaila Brown recorded eight points and four boards. Those eight points gave Brown her 1,000th career points as a Lady Pirate. Mangram and the coaches surprised her with a basketball and balloons at halftime when she hit the milestone.
Shakardia Cowart also added eight points and four rebounds. Jermiyah Ramsey had eight points as well.
Defensively Shanyece Quick had seven rebounds and added five points of her own.
Brunswick High will find out who they'll face next tonight after Westlake and Northside play. Check out tomorrow's paper for the full breakdown on Tuesday night's game.