Sea Island and Jekyll Island Golf Clubs each notched victories in the 2018-19 Ladies Interclub Golf Association Championship.
The Golden Isles Ladies Interclub Golf Association conducts a series of monthly match-play competitions between October and April. Six area golf clubs participate with each club hosting one of the events. The golf clubs that vie for the championship are Brunswick Country Club, King & Prince Golf Course, Sea Palms Golf Club, Osprey Cove Golf Club, Jekyll Island Golf Club and Sea Island Golf Club. Participants compete in both gross and net matches.
This year’s overall gross championship was captured by the Sea Island Golf Club, which edged Jekyll Island by two strokes.
But the Jekyll Island Golf Club was able to capture the overall net championship over Brunswick C.C.
The overall Interclub coordinator this year was Laura Jackson from the King and Prince Club. The K&P also hosted the end-of-year scramble event.
Membership is open to any lady who is both a member of their respective club as well as a dues-paying member of their ladies golf association.