Sequoyah entered the second-round game Wednesday at The Glass Palace with a team designed to force the Glynn Academy girls out of their comfort zone on both ends of the court.
But Zoesha Smith is the ultimate matchup breaker.
The University of Georgia commit grabbed 15 rebounds and scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Terrors past the Chiefs 67-50 and back to the quarterfinals for the second straight season.
A 5-out system where every Sequoyah player is positioned outside the arc pulled Glynn’s bigs out of the paint, leading to some relatively easy baskets inside early on, but the Terrors are also uniquely equipped with bigs that have the ability to defend out on the perimeter without being burned off the dribble.
“We knew that’s what they do, that’s their offense, that’s their 5-out,” said Glynn Academy girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “The thing about us, we’ve actually got bigs who can get out and guard the wing. We can closeout, we can sit, we can defend. That kind of helps in whatever they were trying to run.”
The Chiefs scored 15 points in the first quarter to keep within five points of the Terrors by the end of the period, but that would be their highest point total of any quarter. Glynn Academy ran Sequoyah off the arc and held a team averaging more than six makes on 22 attempts from 3 per game to just four 3-pointers — three of which that came in the second half with the Terrors protecting a significant lead.
Defensively, Sequoyah relied on a 2-3 zone to discourage Glynn from getting the ball to Smith in the post, and when she was able to secure the ball, the Chiefs were aggressive in sending doubles in an attempt to force her to give it right back up.
It’s a strategy the Terrors have seen used against them for two years now, yet it hardly fazes them now as long as they make sound decisions, move without the basketball, and make the extra pass.
By doing that, Smith was able to score 12 points in the first quarter, setting the tone for her spectacular night.
“Zoe is climbing, I’ve said that from the jump,” Coach Smith said. “She’s a kid that’s hard to stop when she makes up her mind up that’s the player she wants to be. I mean, you’ve got 38-15, that’s some tough numbers to put up.
“She was working, she was moving around, and it was just one of those nights for her. She put the ball in the basket easily.”
Leading by 10 entering the second half, Glynn Academy blew the game open with a 15-4 run with Smith scoring 10 and Talia Hamilton notching five of her 19 points.
Hamilton’s steady hand was crucial in the second quarter, where she scored nine of the team’s 13 points as she probed into the zone and exploited openings with pull-up after pull-up. She also grabbed seven rebounds.
Glynn Academy’s lead ballooned up to 21 on multiple occasions in the second half, and the Terrors could have likely thrown the game into cruise control much earlier if it weren’t for a handful of costly mistakes that seemed to come in bunches.
A foul on offensive rebound attempt with Glynn in the bonus late in the third led to a pair of Sequoyah free throws on the other end, and after two Terrors turnovers in the backcourt against full-court pressure, the Chiefs pushed their run to 7-0 to draw back to within 14 until Smith hit her second quarter-ending buzzer beater of the contest.
“We made a lot of mental errors,” Coach Smith said. “We got tired and we stopped moving. We’ve got to get better in that regard, and we will.”
Despite the miscues, the Terrors’ lead was never fewer than 15 over the final eight minutes as they held on to advance to the GHSA Class 6A quarterfinals.
Glynn Academy did the same last season, however it had to take to the road to face eventual champion Lanier after losing the universal coin flip. The Terrors were on the winning side of the coin flip this season, and as a result, will host one more game at The Glass Palace.
Johns Creek will travel to Brunswick to play Glynn Academy on Tuesday or Wednesday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
“It’s probably the first time in a longtime that we’ve won a universal coin flip,” Coach Smith said with a smirk. “So we’re happy about that. We’re happy to play at home again. We hope to have a great game plan in place for whoever it is coming.
“We’re excited. Home-court advantage is always a plus when you’re in the state playoffs.”