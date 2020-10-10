For the second straight week, Frederica Academy got a big win over a GHSA opponent as the Knights defeated Long County 31-7.
Frederica quickly jumped up 14-0 on the Blue Tide and found a way to slow down their offense.
“We came out and took the first two drives and drove down and scored making it 14-0,” said Frederica coach Brandon Derrick. “I felt like we got a little relaxed, made a couple of mental errors going in. Probably should have been ahead 21-24 points at the half, but we got a little lax and made some mental errors.”
However, the defense made a stance as they only allowed Long to two first downs all night long.
“I thought the kids did a good job,” Derrick said. “I think the biggest thing for us is our front seven does a good job pretty much controlling the line of scrimmage, and they weren’t able to run the ball, so they became very one-dimensional.
“When you do that, our guys kind of we have a few schemes that we were able to get our guys free and get pressure on the quarterback. We got pressure on him with a three-man rush, and we were able to get eight in coverage. We picked off two passes tonight. I thought the defense was in the right spots. We gave up one pass for maybe 25 yards, and that was about it. I thought we were in the right spots most of the night and played pretty well.”
Frederica’s offense found a lot of success against Long as well. Freshman running back Jordan Triplett toted the rock for likely 150 yards, including one 80-yard touchdown run.
“I thought we ran the ball well at times, which is good,” Derrick said. “I thought we missed some passes down the field. We had some chances, and we missed a few, but we completely kept them honest. Thomas did a pretty good job of keeping them spread out.
“Thought my offensive line — we rely on them to get some holes. They did a pretty good job of opening up some creases for Jordan, and we were able to benefit from it.”
However, Derrick said what impressed him was their ability to sustain drives.
“I thought the guys did a pretty good job sustaining drives and driving the ball,” Derrick said. “We did a good job driving tonight, and they did a good job handling it. Usually, in high school, you have penalties and things like that, but our kids did a pretty good job at not putting us behind the chains.”
The Knights improve to 3-2 overall and are off next week, but Derrick said this win gives them a lot of confidence heading into the remaining five weeks of the season.
“It’s big for us. We’re just going to work on some fundamental stuff this next week. Work on getting better a little bit for two or three days and try to get everybody healthy — get a little bit rejuvenated,” Derrick said. “You go five straight weeks, and I think everybody gets a little tired and a little bored. But now I think you can get everybody rejuvenated and be ready to go for that back five.”