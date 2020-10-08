Frederica Academy’s football team is looking to get another win over a GHSA opponent as the Knights host Long County tonight.
After defeating Brantley County last week 35-7, the Knights look to build off that win and continue to improve. Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said even though they got that big win, his guys knew there is room to get better.
“I think the best thing about the win over Brantley was they were happy we won, but at the same time, they were walking off the field talking about things we needed to correct,” Derrick said. “So I think it’s a sign of maturity with our kids being a little bit older. Some of them are going, yeah, we won, but we didn’t play very good in certain aspects of the game. They came to work on Monday, ready to get stuff corrected, and I think they worked pretty hard this week trying to get everything set up. Hopefully, we will be successful again this Friday.”
Long County hasn’t had much success this season as the Blue Tide is 0-5 overall. However, that doesn’t change the fact that they’re going to challenge the Knights.
Derrick said Long County would bring something similar to what Brantley did last week, and his offensive line will have to be ready for it.
“On defense, they run 4-2-5 — little bit what Brantley ran, so we’re a little custom to it, but they twist a lot. Our O-line’s got to be ready to get our head up and be on a swivel so that we can find these twisting, defensive linemen,” Derrick said. “They’re going to put a little pressure on us. One, we got 28 kids are going to be dressed out, so it’s going to be another challenge for us to get ready.”
Frederica’s offense will have to continue to keep it balanced as it has the last couple of weeks. Starting quarterback Thomas Veal is getting more comfortable running the offense, which is helping Derrick gain some confidence in him. In the last two weeks, Derrick said they have thrown it around 20 times each game when usually he only likes to do it 12 to 14 times.
“So far, the last two games because I’ve been balanced, I think we’ve been a little bit better offensively. The kids are going do what we asked them to do, but I’ve got the have the courage to go do it,” Derrick said. “I’m not trying to make it sound like it’s all about me, but I’ve gained a lot more confidence in Thomas at quarterback, and he’s done a really good job here in the last couple of weeks. We balanced up being able to throw, and so it’s spreading out the defense a little bit.”
While the passing game helps spread out opposing defenses, Derrick said they will still have to run the ball well. With a whole stable full in Kyle Perez, Jordan Triplett and Jaiden Rose Scally, the Knights have plenty of guys who can wear down defenses.
“We got to have the power running game like we did in the second half against Brantley and turn Jordan and Jaiden and all those guys loose and let them run back there,” Derrick said. “Let them hit the hole get five to six yards and then huddle back up and slam them again — eventually you wear out a defense doing that.”
Frederica and Long kick-off at 7:30 tonight at the Knights’ stadium, and fans can stream the game through Frederica Academy’s YouTube channel.