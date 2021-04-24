Frederica Academy had two compete and find success at the GISA Region track event on Wednesday at Georgia Southern University.
Andrew Kaminer ran the 3200-meter run in 10:54 to claim the region title in that event. He also ran the 1600-meter race in 5:15 for his second region title.
T.J. Jackson was the other Knight competing on Wednesday as he ran in the 800. He finished in 2:12 for a first place and region title.
Both runners will compete in the upcoming state track meet next week in Locust Grove, where the Knights look to bring home some individual state titles.