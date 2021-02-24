Frederica Academy’s boys basketball team will hit the road tonight for the first round of the GISA 3A state tournament. The No. 9 Knights will take on No. 8, Brookwood.
After earning a No. 2 seed for their region tournament, the Knights dropped back-to-back games against Bulloch Academy 52-46 and Pinewood 64-63 in overtime.
“We lost Bryce Rielly, he broke his big toe and pulled the ligament, and we just didn’t have had the depth in the tournament to get through those two games,” said Frederica Academy basketball coach Carl Nash. “So we lost one by six and lost one by one in overtime. We’re still a pretty good basketball team. We won four in a row and then dropped these two to teams that we’ve beaten.
“A lot of times, it happens with teams that, if you get into a close game in a region tournament, and you lose — it’s really hard to bring your team back. Obviously, we had that problem with this group, but for the most part, they’ve had a really good season comparable to the players that we have and the guys that we lost last year and such.”
Despite injuries, the Knights have their senior leaders Eli Fritchman and Xavier Collier, that Nash said need to step up and lead the team.
“I think it’s obvious to anybody who watches us play that our senior leadership has to step up in Eli Fritchman and Xavier Collier — they have to have really good games,” Nash said. “Our two freshmen have been playing well lately, and that’s William Jobe and Jordan Tripplett. Those two guys have really been playing well for us, but we need our seniors to play well for us.”
“It’s very difficult to have a team where you’re going to be successful in a state tournament with underclassmen carrying your team. They’ve never been there before, and so you need to have your seniors step up for you on the road in big games. For us to win games, they’re going to have to do that.”
Nash said for the Knights to have success against the 10-13 Warriors, they have to avoid mistakes.
“We can’t turn the ball over, and we have to make shots when we have open looks,” Nash said. “If those guys do that, then we have a chance.”
Nash said that Brookwood is a well-coached and well-disciplined basketball team.
“They have good depth. We’ve lacked that this year, but we’ve been able to do a lot of smoke and mirrors,” Nash said. “Once again, we may have to do that — pull out different defenses and try to get some one-on-one matchups that we think we’ll be successful with. We’ve had to do a lot of different things on our defense and our offense — if we don’t hit shots from the perimeter, it’s difficult for William to do well inside because they’ll just double on him.”
Brookwood runs a motion offense, and Nash said that is rare for a high school team.
“There’s not a lot of high school teams that can run a quality motion offense like that because you got to have the right kind of temperament the players do to run it,” Nash said. “I think the coach has done a really good job with that. Their zones are able to get screens on the outside of zones to free up some of their shooters.
“That’s always difficult because if you’re not able to get out on their shooters in time a lot of times, it’s going to create a lot inside stuff later on in the game. Plus, it also allows them to drive off quick reversals and things like that, so they’re a good team.”
Frederica will look for their defense to play very disciplined and likely will have to run multiple looks to cover Brookwood.
The Knights will likely show some man-on-man defense and zone looks while also trying to win the rebound battle.
“I don’t think we can stick with one defense the whole night and be successful,” Nash said. “We don’t have enough depth to be able to do that. I’d sure like to go out and press get after a little bit, but we can’t do that with no depth, so we’re going to try to be solid in the half-court and limit them to one shot.
“If we can do that, then we got a good chance of winning the game. If they get multiple rebounds on us and are able to get these offensive rebounds and kick it out to their shooters, then we’re going to have some problems.”
Nash said he has a good group of kids, but going on the road for a playoff game presents challenges, and his guys will have to work through those.
“We have to play hard. When you go on the road, and you’re playing against their crowds and their officials, it’s always a challenge,” Nash said. “I like my kids, I think they’ll come out and play hard. You never know how the ball is going to drop or if it’s going to drop, but those are the kind of things we can take care of how hard we play. If we do that, then that’s all I can ask.”
Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. tonight at Brookwood High as the Knights look to keep their season alive. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the No.1 Creekside Christian Academy No. 16 Tifarea Academy match up.