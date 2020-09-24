For the third week in a row, Frederica Academy’s football team hits the road as the Knights travel to Chula to take on Tiftarea Academy.
Both squads are currently 1-1 on the season after both falling on the road last week. The Panthers lost to Bulloch Academy 38-32 while the Knights fell to a tough Calvary Day team 27-7.
However, the Knights return most of the starters who didn’t play last week, and with the fall weather rolling in, coach Brandon Derrick said the players had enjoyed it.
“It’s been a lot cooler, and you can get a lot of reps in,” Derrick said. “Hydration has not been a major issue this week. I thought the kids have done a pretty good — they’ve enjoyed it. We’re just trying to get over that really physical football game against Calvary — a little sore, but I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”
Tiftarea is a team with a quarterback that can do it all. Junior Dylan Harbot can not only make plays through the air but also with his feet. He’s the leading rusher on the team and is averaging 189.5 passing yards a game.
On the ground, he’s toted the rock 14 times for 154 yards and four touchdowns. Harbot averages 11 yards a carry and 77 per game. One of the keys to success this week for the Knights is finding ways to slow down Harbot.
“If we can limit his playmaking abilities, I feel like we have a really good chance to slow them down,” Derrick said. “He’s got a repertoire of weapons around him too, and a very good offensive line. We’re just going to play really disciplined.
A couple of those weapons are Kameron Brown, who has 11 carries for 58 yards averaging 5.3 yards a carry. He also has two touchdowns. Jayk Sailer is the leading receiver for the Panthers with seven catches for 217 yards and three scores — averaging 30 yards a catch.
“It puts a lot of pressure on your defense because they’re playing 11 versus 11. Most sets a lot of times you kind of hope the quarterback is not a threat, and so you can play 11 versus 10 and have an extra man or half-man on either side of the field,” Derrick said. “It’s not going to be that way this week. We got to be prepared to take him out of it, and if we can’t take him out, at least try and slow him down.”
The Panthers will have a balanced offense, and Derrick said it’ll be 50-50 on the pass to run ratio. As for Tiftarea’s defense, Derrick said, they’re going to be running predominately a 3-3-5.
“They slant, and they’re very aggressive defensively,” Derrick said. “We’ve got to maintain blocks on offense really well, and don’t turn the ball over, and on defense, we’ve got to be smart, read our keys and be where we’re supposed to be — very disciplined.”
For the Knights to get the job done this week, they will have to find a way to balance out the offense. Kyle Perez and Jordan Triplett have had success toting the rock, but Thomas Veal and his wideouts will have to make some plays against the Panthers this week.
With three straight road trips, Derrick said it’s allowed his guys to grow in the mental toughness area.
“You got to be mentally tough, and we talked a little bit about that,” Derrick said. “So far, our kids have done a really good job with it. You know, last two games, I thought we’ve been extremely mentally tough.”
The Knights head to Chula to take on Tiftarea in their first home game of the season as kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Panthers’ stadium.