Frederica Academy’s football team will host its semifinal game of the GISA 3A playoffs tonight against Tiftarea as the Knights and Panthers are looking to secure their spot in the state championship game.
Both teams got revenge over teams who defeated them earlier in the season. The Knights (8-3) defeated Bulloch Academy on the road 34-27 while Tiftarea (6-4) beat Pinewood Christian 28-7.
Once again, the Knights are seeking revenge after they lost 21-18 to Tiftara in the third game of the season.
However, a lot has changed for Frederica since that game. The Knights have won seven of their last eight games since that loss — holding opponents to 10.8 points on average. Their one outlier game was last week against Bulloch when the Knights gave up 27 points.
As for Tiftarea, they’ve won four of their last seven games, scoring on average 24 points a contest. As for their defense, they are allowing opponents to score 26.4 points.
Frederica Academy’s coach Brandon Derrick said he feels like these two teams mirror each other in terms of offense. They both have big playmakers who can break loose and hurt a defense — Jordan Triplett for the Knights and Dylan Harbort for the Panthers.
“I think they’re so diverse on offense — they spread it and can do a lot of things,” Derrick said. “Their quarterback is outstanding. They got really good wide receivers and have a really good offensive line, too — that’s got a bunch of seniors on it.
“So I would say we’re kind of a mirror image offensively coming at each other. Coach Soliday does an outstanding job over there. He does a lot of really good things to put pressure on your defense everywhere. I just think that they’re very good offensively.”
Last time against the Knights, Harbort went 12-of-22 for 212 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 72 yards.
As for Triplett, the last time these two teams faced off, he only toted the rock 11 times for 35 yards. Since then, he’s averaged 208.7 yards a game — recording seven straight games with 100-plus yards, five of which were for over 200 yards.
Tiftarea’s defense will be in a 335 package most of the game, and they like to blitz opponents. However, Derrick said the Knights game plan would be similar to the last seven games — run the ball and control the clock.
“They try to create chaos — they do a good job,” Derrick said. “They’re big up front — their defensive line takes on a lot of blocks. We’re just going to have to control the ball as much as we can, limit them and the touches. We got to hold on to the football, and we got to be able to run the ball Friday night.
“Right now, we’ve been able to win seven of these last eight games because we can run the football, and we have to continue to do that. If we can run the football, control the clock a little bit and be very efficient, like we have on offense, we have a chance to win.
Frederica Academy incorporated the Wildcat offense into their scheme last week against Bulloch, which brought a lot of success for the Knights. Derrick said they’re going to stick with that but have added some stuff to it.
“Our Wildcat package has been one of the things I’ve created — it’s been around for about 10 to 12 years for me. We created it when we’re Glynn — coach Cannon and I did,” Derrick said. “It’s been one of those things that I always keep in my pocket. It worked out great for us last Friday, and we’re going to continue to use it this Friday.”
However, for the Knights to get the win tonight, it’s not going to be just the running game that gets the job done but all three phases of the team.
“Special teams is going to have to play a big role — don’t give up anything on special teams, and hopefully gain field position with it,” Derrick said. “Then defensively, we got to go play tough defense because they’re an outstanding offense. We can’t give up a ton of big plays — we can’t really give up any big plays.
“I say that every week, but if we can limit any big plays and then just come out here, play defense and keep everything in front of us, I think we got a chance to be right in the game in the fourth quarter.”
Frederica Academy is looking to land a spot in the state championship game for the second time in three seasons and earn another title. Kickoff will be at Frederica’s stadium tonight at 7:30 p.m., but can also be streamed live on the Knights Youtube channel and Facebook page.