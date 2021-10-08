The Frederica Academy Knights (2-4) snapped their four-game losing streak with an emphatic 53-6 win over the Memorial Day Matadors.
The Knights were looking to regain momentum heading into region play and on the opening kickoff of the game, they got just that.
Hayes Carter recovered the fumble on the kickoff and the Knights started rolling.
On the second play from scrimmage, running back Jordan Triplett would find the end zone on a 21-yard rush. His first of four on the night.
The Knights defense forced a three-and-out with two tackles for loss, keeping the Matadors’ offense behind the chains all night long.
“They did what we asked them to do all week,” head coach Brandon Derrick said after the lopsided win. “Come out and play fast and play early and be aggressive. With 20 kids, they get themselves prepared every week. I thought they did a great job. We faced similar numbers to Memorial so I think our kids do a great job of getting ready…”
Triplett made things look easy during his second touchdown of the night, blitzing his way into the end zone.
After another three-and-out with two tackles for loss, the Knights offense took the field and looked to put the game away before the end of the first.
On the team’s five-play 52 yard drive, Triplett was responsible for every yard and finished the drive with an 11-yard score.
Memorial Day caught a quick break after a three-and-out, forcing Triplett to fumble the punt return. Yet, the Matadors would do nothing with the break and be behind the chains once again.
With a Triplett touchdown called back for holding, quarterback Thomas Veal took the opportunity to throw the ball and catch the Matadors sleeping.
Veal, in his return from injury, threw a pass to the back of the left corner of the end zone to find Bryce Reilly for the 27-yard touchdown.
“We got an RPO on that,” Derrick said. “We got a run called and a pass and he read it and saw a one on one out there. He said ‘Coach I saw it and I know I should have handed it but I saw a one on one’ and he got a step and put the ball out there. He put it dead on stride, right on the money. He did a good job and we are reading it a little bit. That’s what I want him to do, I want him to take some looks at it.”
After their fifth consecutive drive ending on a three-and-out, the Matadors defense had no answer for the run game yet again.
Receiver TJ Jackson took the end around to the house for the 69-yard score. The Knights would go up 33-0 midway through the second and look to add more before the half.
Memorial Day on the ensuing drive would finally move the chains one time but failed to do anything with it and punted back to the Knights.
On the first snap, Triplett took the handoff and looked like a bull piercing the Matador’s heart, as he rushed for the 56-yard score. That would be the final rushing attempt of the night for Triplett, accumulating 150 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries.
Jon Phillip Spiers would take over as running back for the remainder of the half and not disappoint. With three physical runs, Spiers found the end zone on a 38-yard carry, lowering his shoulder on a few Memorial Day players during the carry.
The Knights headed into the locker room up 46-0 and looked to keep their foot on the gas in the second half.
With the clock running, Frederica took their time on offense in the first drive of the third as Carter took two carries 66-yards down to the one-yard line.
Frederica took Veal out from the quarterback position and put the big man Ashton Frankel in the wildcat formation.
After a botched snap to the player in motion, Frankel jumped on the loose ball in the end zone for the touchdown. The Knight’s sideline and Frankel went crazy, as the offensive lineman put the Knights up 53-0 midway through the third.
Memorial Day would turn the ball over on downs but make the most of a bobbled pitch by the Knights offense, scooping up the loose ball for an 85-yard touchdown.
The Matadors would not be shut out for the second consecutive year by Frederica.
The Knights finished the night rushing for more than 400 yards of offense, forcing three turnovers, and leaving the Matadors with negative 26 yards of total offense.
Coach Derrick wants his team to be ready for region play as they enter Hate week, with the Bulloch Academy Gators (2-4) coming to town next Friday.
“(We’ll) Get ready for next week, because we got Bulloch,” Derrick said. “We are going to have to hit some plays and make some plays. It’s a good football team coming in next week and we got to be ready to play them.”