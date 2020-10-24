Frederica Academy’s football team had a big night against Memorial Day as the Knights running game led to a 55-0 win over the Matadors.
The Knights earned their third straight win with another impressive performance from both sides of the ball.
While Frederica Academy amassed 384 yards on offense Friday night, the Knights defense held Memorial Day to four first downs all night long.
Despite a hiccup at the beginning of the game when Memorial Day picked off the Knights, it was a Frederica Academy show.
The Knights collected 330 yards on the ground and six touchdowns while his quarterback Thomas Veal threw two touchdowns of his own and finished the game 4-of-7 for 54 yards and one interception.
Coach Brandon Derrick said the team’s effort tonight was good, and he liked how they handled themselves.
“I thought we played pretty good. We were focused — might have been a little bit of a mental thing right there at the beginning. Once we got going, we played pretty well,” Derrick said. “We had one turnover, we probably shouldn’t have made, but I thought our guys did a really good job.
“I thought our young kids that rolled and played really well. They work all week to get ready and got some guys extra touches, and they did a really good job. That’s just a testament to the guys working in practice the last two weeks and preparing themselves to be ready to play.”
The Knights passing game started things off as Veal connected with Jaiden Rose for 16 yards over the middle to make it 6-0 with 8:23 in the first quarter.
After that score, Frederica kicked it into overdrive. The Knights defense continuously forced three and outs — not to mention at least four sacks on the night.
“I thought the defense again did what they were supposed to do — even with our young kids in,” Derrick said. “I don’t know if we even gave up 50 yards tonight of offense. Our first-team defense, I know, didn’t give up any positive yards. It’s a group effort, and they come out here and go to work every day at practice. They’re doing a great job right now.”
With the defense clicking on all cylinders, the Knights offense had excellent field position throughout the game and only punted once all night.
Starting running back Jordan Triplett tallied 18 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half. The freshman averaged 11.1 yards a touch, and his offensive line gave him holes all night.
“Boy, those offensive linemen did a really good job,” Derrick said. “The offensive line does a good job. Jordan sees it, and he’s hitting it, and he’s getting better and better every week. So we can’t really look at him as a freshman anymore. It’s about time he’s a sophomore the way it looks.”
Triplett scored his first touchdown on a 41-yard run giving Frederica Academy a 13-0 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.
On the next drive, Frederica had excellent field position after a fumble recovery. Veal and Rose connected again with a 10-yard touchdown pass, making it 20-0 with 2:13 in the opening quarter.
Triplett’s second touchdown run was a 24-yard march into the end zone as he bulldozed through the hole and scored. The Knights led 27-0 with 10:58 to go in the half.
On the Knights next drive, Triplett scored his final touchdown of the game with a 15-yard run. This score made it 34-0 with 7:35 until half time.
The offense wasn’t done yet as Amauri Mountain toted the rock seven yards to make it 41-0 with 4:04 to go in the half. The sophomore got back into the end zone on the next drive, but this time on a 7-yard touchdown run with 20.8 seconds to play.
Mountain finished the game with 77 yards on eight touches and the two scores.
“I think the more reps he gets, the better he gets. He’ll get tougher as the game goes on,” Derrick said. “Mauri’s getting tougher and tougher — getting him that one or two yards and getting behind the pads. Once he gets more touches and gets more experience, he’ll get better and better as we go.”
At halftime, Frederica led 48-0 and forced a running clock for the entire second half.
The Knights scored once more at the beginning of the third quarter as Hamp Thompson toted the rock 16-yards, making it 55-0.
Thompson finished the night with seven carries for 55 yards and the score. He also got an interception on defense.
Tonight was all about being efficient for the Knights, and Derrick said he thought they were.
“I’ve got a pretty good experienced group of kids that was able to handle it, not having any mental lapses,” Derrick said. “We played with good effort, and that’s a big thing. Play with good effort, execute and go out there, and good things will happen to you. I think that was a good resemblance to what happened tonight.”
Next week, the Knights hit the road to take on region-foe Bulloch Academy. Despite having three straight wins under their belt, Derrick said they’d find out next week just how good they are.
“Hopefully, the kids will be ready, and maybe we can travel up there and shock some people,” Derrick said. “They’re number two in GISA, and I think we’re fourth or fifth, but we like our chances. We like our kids. We don’t have many of them, but we go play hard — that’s one thing we’re going to do.”