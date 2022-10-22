Frederica Academy started off region play with a big road victory Friday, defeating Bulloch Academy 42-20 in Statesboro.

The Knights got off to a fast start with 14 points in the first quarter. Jordan Triplett provided the first score with an 8-yard touchdown run. Rico Holmes slashed through the Bulloch lead for a 14-yard score later in the quarter for Frederica’s second touchdown.

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.