Frederica Academy started off region play with a big road victory Friday, defeating Bulloch Academy 42-20 in Statesboro.
The Knights got off to a fast start with 14 points in the first quarter. Jordan Triplett provided the first score with an 8-yard touchdown run. Rico Holmes slashed through the Bulloch lead for a 14-yard score later in the quarter for Frederica’s second touchdown.
The Gators cut the lead in half in the second quarter with a rushing touchdown, but Frederica would answer before halftime. Triplett broke free on a 44-yard score to push Frederica’s lead back to 14 going into halftime.
Triplett kept rolling in the third quarter. The versatile junior added a 6-yard touchdown to push the Knights’ advantage to 28-7, where the score would remain for the rest of the quarter.
Frederica didn’t let off the gas in the fourth quarter. A 5-yard touchdown run by Holmes extended the lead to 35-7.
Bulloch made an effort to stay in the game with a 12-yard touchdown pass, but there would be no comeback for the Gators. Triplett put the exclamation point on Frederica’s emphatic offensive performance with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Bulloch added a late touchdown pass for the final score of the game.
Frederica moves to 3-5 overall on the season and 1-0 in Region GIAA AAAA-AAA while the Gators fall to 3-5 and 0-1.
The Knights head to Bellville on Thursday to play region foe Pinewood Christian before finishing up the regular season at home Nov. 4 against St. Andrew’s.