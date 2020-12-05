Frederica Academy’s football team earned its final revenge game of the season as the Knights defeated Tiftarea Academy 14-7 in the GISA 3A semifinal game.
It wasn’t always pretty on Friday night for the Knights, but they persevered when it mattered.
“The kids never quit. They just went and played, and that’s what they always do,” Frederica Academy coach Brandon Derrick said. “They just always go play, and I don’t know what to say, ‘besides, whew, we got through it.’ It wasn’t the prettiest football game, but our defense is pretty good.”
Both defenses proved stout throughout the night as it went scoreless in the first quarter. Tiftarea struck first as their quarterback Dylan Harbort connected with John Adam Copeland for a four-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 9:27 to go in the half.
Frederica tried to get some offensive momentum going in the first half but struggled at times as Tiftarea found success stopping the Knights run game. The Panthers held Frederica to 98 rushing yards on the night — holding Jordan Triplett to just 77 yards on 20 carries.
However, their defense and special teams found ways to make plays and keep the Knights in it. Josh Meadows blocked a punt, and Bryce Reilly came up with it to give Frederica great field position deep in Tiftarea’s territory.
Despite the excellent field position, the Knights couldn’t execute it and tried to settle with a last-second field goal before the half expired, but failed, so the Panthers led 7-0 at the half.
Frederica received the ball to start the second half, and on the first play of the drive, Thomas Veal connected with Reilly for a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-7. The Knights gained some much-needed momentum, and the defense took over.
Veal finished the game 6-of-11 for 153 yards and one touchdown.
“He made some really good throws at times,” Derrick said. “I thought he did a good job just trying to execute. We missed a couple passes. If you catch a few of those and make a few plays, it might have been a little bit different story — I wouldn’t be dying of a heart attack here at the end of this thing.”
While Tiftarea’s offense found ways to make plays and keep drives alive, Frederica’s defense found ways to get them off the field. Meadows had multiple tackles for loss, and Harbort had a difficult time finding room to run.
“We have leaned on that group all year, and that group always seems to rise to the occasion,” Derrick said. “It’s funny because about seven out of the 11 of them all play offense too, but that defense — they feel comfortable in what we do. They play hard, do a good job, and always rise to the occasion — they always make the play when it has to be made.
“It might not look pretty, but they make it. We’ve batted a ball down over there, and we got a guy — we run him out of bounds, and we do some things, and we have good coverage all the sudden. For 60 yards, we can’t cover anybody, and in the last 15, we cover everybody and do a good job. When it’s time to put on the line, that bunch does a really good job.”
As the defense gaining confidence, the Knights offense was also able to find a little momentum. Veal connected with Mason McGraw a few times, getting the Knights to the 1-yard line. Then Triplett scored Frederica’s final touchdown from two yards out with 7:51 to go in the third quarter.
Even though Frederica made some mistakes throughout the game, they never gave up, and as their mantra goes, it’s heart over talent. Regardless of what class the player was, they had each other’s back and flat out wanted it more than Tiftarea. That perseverance elevated the Knights over the Panthers and allowed them to earn first downs when they needed to and score enough to get the win.
After the game, Derrick was filled with emotions and even teared up a bit when talking about his team.
“That group of kids right there never gives up. When we fumbled the ball, giving them great field position — one of the seniors said, ‘coach, we got this, don’t worry.’ I thought, ‘oh my lord, okay,’ and they did,” Derrick said. “That group never wavers — they just play. We’re not the most talented team, but we play with a lot of heart.
“I tell them that all the time, heart over talent. Right now, we’re playing with an extreme amount of heart, and I tell you, they bout made me have a heart attack. But man, they play hard. Tiftarea is a really good football team, their kids play hard, and they’re well coached. Coach Soliday does a great job with those guys. I’m just happy to be going to play for another state championship.”
Frederica Academy will make its second state championship appearance in three years as the Knights will take on John Milledge Academy next Friday in Macon for the GISA 3A title.