Frederica Academy hits the road tonight for their region opener against Bulloch Academy as the Knights look to build off a three-game winning streak.
Last week the Knights’ offense ran wild against Memorial Day, beating the Matadors 55-0. As for Bulloch Academy, the Gators earned their first region win over Trinity Christian 49-15.
Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said this week’s practice has been good.
He said the Knights have to do two things this week — don’t turn the ball over and allow no big plays.
“Bulloch is a very opportunistic football team. They create a lot of turnovers, they get the short field, and they’ve done a good job of executing when they get the turnovers,” Derrick said. “We got to eliminate turnovers, and we have to go out and do a good job of keeping them contained.
“Don’t give up any big plays — they got a couple of kids that can make some big plays. We got to control that. I think if we can control the big plays and not turn the ball over, we have a good chance of winning the game because our defense does a pretty good job of getting the other team off the field.”
Frederica’s offense produced 320 yards on the ground last week, and throughout the season have worn out opposing teams with it. However, this week, the Knights will have to try and keep it balanced.
“Offensively, we’re going to have to be able to throw the ball some down the field,” Derrick said. “Thomas is going to have to be efficient. He doesn’t have to be lights out — he has got to be efficient. We got to try and throw it about 20 times, and we got to keep them off of us. So hopefully, we can open up some running lanes.
“At the same time, we got to able to run the ball to set up the play-action. So it’s going to be a very balanced game, I think. I’d love to say I would be 50-50, but I’m never 50-50 out there. Right now, our run game has been so good in the last three or four weeks that I can’t get away from it because our guys are doing a really good job.”
However, like the Knights, the Gators have solid offensive and defensive fronts. Derrick said outside of a more few skilled kids with breakaway speed — the two teams are pretty equal.
“Well, their offensive line is really good, and their defensive line is really solid. I think it’s going to be a battle of our two strengths,” Derrick said. “They’re going to come at us really in a one-back set. They’re going to have a sniffer back kind of what we went here lately — they might go two-back I, they’ve done that a little bit early in the season, but it seems like they’ve migrated to one-back set.”
Defensively, the Gators will be in a 4-4 set and will play a lot of cover three. However, if the passing game is working, they’ll change schemes up to challenge opposing offenses.
“If you start beating them up in the passing game, they’re going to drop the guy back and go two high with three linebackers,” Derrick said. “They’re going to try to make one linebacker kind of play safety — he’s going to be kind of their hybrid. He is going to be a safety or linebacker type guy. We have to be prepared for that.”
Last week, a lot of the younger players got ample amounts of playing time against Memorial Day. Those reps gave those youngsters gave them a huge confidence booster this week at practice.
“They’ve been out here this week, and they’ve been doing the scouting thing,” Derrick said. ‘They’ve been rolling in getting some reps, but it’s helped us find some depth in areas. At the same time, I think it gave our younger guys a little bit more of a confidence boost, and it’s really helped us in practice.”