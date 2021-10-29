After three straight victories, the Frederica Academy Knights fell to the Pinewood Christian Patriots 32-20.
The Knights (4-5, 2-1) ground their way to a 13-0 lead on a Pinewood team that had been stellar on defense all year long.
However, the Patriots would make amends and score 16 straight points to completely flip the momentum as they went to the locker rooms.
Quarterback Mic Wasson was responsible for both scoring drives, punching in one from 7 yards out and then connecting on a 42-yard pass.
“They hit us on a big play and scored,” Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick said. “We went three and out and they hit us on another but play right before the half to make it 16-13.”
Coming out of the half, Pinewood’s defense was able to stand their ground and force Frederica’s offense to a few three-and-outs, punishing the Knights on the opposite side of the ball.
Wasson again ran in a touchdown and then connected on a 60-yard passing touchdown to put the Patriots up 32-13 with little time to spare.
The Knights would close out the contest with a long six minute drive that saw Jordan Triplett make his way into the end zone. Coach Derrick said he was still proud of how his team performed, especially on the last drive of the game.
“Our kids finished, they play hard,” Derrick said. “We just gave up three big plays tonight and its what got us beat. Pinewood is a really good football team.”