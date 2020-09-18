Frederica Academy’s football team is headed to Savannah tonight to take on its first of three GHSA teams on the schedule as Calvary Day is up first tonight with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
The Knights handled their business last week against Valwood 36-13 to go 1-0 on the season. Calvary Day is currently 1-1 after falling 42-7 against fellow GHSA Class A-Public team, Prince Avenue. Last week, the Cavaliers defeated Bulloch Academy pretty handily 48-8.
Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said he likes scheduling schools like the three GHSA teams he has on the Knights’ schedule. However, travel is a big deal, as well. With all three of the GHSA schools being reasonably close, it’ll be safer than traveling with COVID-19 restrictions.
“So travel is one thing, and of course everybody wants to have some excitement,” Derrick said. “Before COVID, this was the whole idea. We played GHSA schools, and they all show up, and you make some money. It’s big-time football, and there are bands and all this stuff. So for us, I think we like going into that environment. We like that arena. And when I say we, I feel like the kids have all bought into this.”
This trend started a couple of years back when the Knights scheduled Charlton County, and they brought seven to eight busloads of people. It gave them a great environment that the kids love to play in front of while also bringing in some money.
“I think we got something to prove. People often throw us to the wayside and say Frederica is Frederica, but we go out, and we beat a couple of teams. Everybody’s like, oh, wait a minute now; they’re not just Frederica anymore,” Derrick said. “So we’ve been able to do that, and it’s been fun to do, and we enjoy it. We love playing tougher competition, and right now, our kids love to compete, and happy were back on this playing with this corona.”
Calvary Day has more kids than Frederica, and after last week against Valwood, the Knights will be short four guys — presenting quite the challenge.
Derrick said the Cavaliers are a complete football team, and it won’t be just a challenge for the players but also the coaches.
“It’s going to be a real challenge for us this week as coaches,” Derrick said. “It’s not only just getting the game plan together, but also getting our rotations to where we can get people in and out of the game to make sure that we stay somewhat fresh. They’re very well-coached, coach Stroud does a good job, so we’re going to be playing a really good team.”
While the Knights relied on Kyle Perez and Jordan Triplett to run the ball last week, Frederica won’t do that against Calvary Day.
“We’re going to have to throw the ball downfield and open it up a little bit,” Derrick said. “Last week, I think we only threw it maybe seven times in the whole game. This week we’re going to have to throw it probably triple that — probably throw it about 20 times. We’re going to have to catch it. We got to get positive yards up front, stay on blocks, we’re going to have to block till the whistle blows, and we can’t make any turnovers.”
The weather this week has also proved to be quite the obstacle. With flood-like rains for two straight days, it didn’t matter. The Knights were out in it practicing. Derrick said this week had been a good test with how his players could handle the adversity on Friday night.
“Are we going to battle through adversity, or are we going to try to find an excuse? And I think right now, with our kids, we’ve handled adversity all week with the rain,” Derrick said. “I thought Wednesday was a really good practice, and we were practicing in water out there ankle-deep on the practice field because of all the rain.”
Derrick said his 16 seniors have done a really good job keeping the rest of the team focused and taking care of the task at hand. He said he felt like that leadership is going to come through on Friday. With all that has happened in the last six months, Derrick said these kids don’t take anything for granted and will play like it’s their last game.
“I told kids on Monday they might be the best team on our schedule. If not, it’s right up there at the top,” Derrick said. “Hopefully, we can go sneak some points out and maybe get them to make a few mistakes, and we can pull off the win. We got to work cut out for us, but I don’t schedule a lot of people that aren’t very good — I’m not looking for wins, I’m looking for good competition to make us better down the road.”