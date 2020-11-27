Frederica Academy’s football team will hit the road for the first round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs as the Knights take on region rival Bulloch Academy.
The Knights are looking to get revenge over the Gators after falling 20-16 earlier this season. Since that loss, Frederica had St. Andrew’s forfeit, upset Pinewood 20-8 and demolished Trinity Christian 62-7.
Pinewood also threw the region for a loop as they went and defeated Bulloch last week. With that win, there’s a three-way tie at the top.
The tiebreaker came down to a common opponent. While the three teams had multiple common opponents, the coaches decided to use how they played Tiftarea this season. Pinewood won 57-14, Bulloch won 38-32, and Frederica lost 21-18 early on in the season.
So Pinewood earned the No.2 seed, Bulloch the No. 3, and Frederica is the No. 6 seed in the eight-team Class 3A playoffs.
Regardless of how the region played out, coach Brandon Derrick said this senior group has a purpose and doesn’t want this game to be their last.
“I saw it turn up a little bit Monday and Tuesday. I think for them, they want to make a point that they were on that (State Championship) team that went and won,” Derrick said. “They were just contributors then, and so they want to make a point. They want to make another trip, and they feel like they can. Honestly, I feel like if we play some of our best football, we’ve got a good chance to make another run at it.”
The Knights marched down the field in the first game, but they struggled to get into the end zone. Derrick said they’ve worked on short-yardage situations to correct those mistakes.
“Some stuff that we’ve done before, but we’ve been a little bit limited at times, so went back and put in some things for short yardage — a few extra spread plays to spread them out and maybe dink and dunk a little bit here and there against them,” Derrick said. “We’ve added a few wrinkles.
“Hopefully, it’ll give us an advantage when we get down in there and maybe we can punch it in a couple of times. Our biggest thing is against them is don’t turn the ball over and limit big plays — don’t give them big plays that give them touchdowns.”
The last time the Knights played at Bulloch, Derrick said he felt like they played pretty well — with around 300 offensive yards and held Bulloch to about 220.
He said he’d put a little more on starting quarterback Thomas Veal’s shoulders this week but said he could handle it. Derrick said he’s going to mix in the quarterback into the run game and utilize some RPOs.
However, for the offense to be successful, it will come down to being themselves and performing like they have been the last few weeks.
“For us offensively, it’s just to be effective and efficient — get positive yards on first and second down so that we can handle the third-down situation, and go out there and take care of our business,” Derrick said. “Don’t go put ourselves behind the chains by jumping offsides, or getting hold penalties or anything like that — be effective and be efficient like we have.
Here for the last five or six weeks, I felt like our offense has probably been one of the most efficient offenses I’ve had in a long time. We don’t have a big play person, but we do have the capability if Jordan bust one — he can most time outrun everybody. Still, we just don’t have a big playmaker like we did two years ago when we won the state championship. So we just have to be really efficient and effective, and I think we’ve done that.”
Derrick commended his offensive line for their performance this year and said they’ve been the biggest benefit to the team. They know what they’re doing, and it’s allowed young running backs to really gain confidence.
“We’ve dialed up the passing game when we needed to at the correct time, and we’ve done a good job running the ball,” Derrick said. “Our O-line has really done an outstanding job. You can tell they’ve been there done that a while.
As for his defense, he said the biggest thing will be finding a way to slow down their quarterback.
“We’ve got to limit their quarterback and to throw incompletions down the field,” Derrick said. “We got to get pressure on him, and then we got to get good coverage on the back end — maybe make some picks and make a few plays.”
Frederica’s defense hasn’t given up over eight points since playing the Gators and has a lot of momentum.
The Knights and Gators kick off at 7:30 p.m. today at Bulloch’s stadium in Statesboro. Frederica is looking to make another deep run, and Derrick said this group could do it.