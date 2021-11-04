The Frederica Academy Knights close out their regular season on the road in Dublin against the Trinity Christian Crusaders.
The Knights (4-5, 2-1) come into the GISA Region 2-3A matchup looking to secure themselves a bye week for the first week of the playoffs.
Head coach Brandon Derrick said the bye week would be awesome for his team because of the opportunity it gives to rest and prepare.
He’s pointed out how resilient his team has been all year long, not only with the limited roster size, but coming back towards the end of the season and having a chance to reach .500.
“They are going to come out and do everything that we ask them to do,” Derrick said of his players. “The biggest thing is fatigue for us. How tired are we physically because we are going up to play Trinity who had an off week. How tired are we going to be and how much will that affect us, is what I worry about more than anything. If we go out and play and execute, do what we are supposed to do, then I feel like we got a good chance to finish the season on a high note.”
In the team’s game against Pinewood Christian last week, the Knight’s offense was limited to 257 yards. Derrick said his offense stalled in key parts of the game but gave credit to the Patriots defense for stopping the running game. He did go back and look at film and mentioned that key mistakes hurt the team against a good opponent.
“If we don’t make some mistakes here and there we have a chance,” Derrick said about the Pinewood game. “Can’t make mistakes against a good team, and I told our guys going into that one. You can’t give up big plays and you can’t make mistakes. In those kinds of games you gotta make some big plays and we missed some opportunities. Our biggest thing is getting ready and hopefully we can go out there and execute and be ready this week. Don’t give up any big plays and execute and make some big plays.”
Trinity Christian (2-7, 1-7) on the other hand has only won two of its last 19 games. They are an offense that runs things out of the shotgun position and love to run the ball. Defensively, the Crusaders run a three man and four man fronts.
Derrick is acutely aware of the team Trinity has and wants his team to stay focused on playing them and worrying about playoff seeding.
“I think for us, (one) we want to be five hundred,” Derrick said about the regular season finale. “We pride ourselves in being five hundred or better no matter what, no matter the circumstance because it’s kind of our expectations at school... The other thing is if we lose we can drop to seven or eight and have to play that first round. The biggest thing is lets get it over with and get that bye week and be as healthy as possible and rest a little bit. That’s huge for us.”