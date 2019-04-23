In a doubleheader on Saturday, Frederica Academy found a way to win series over Trinity Christian. The Knights won 12-9 in Game 1 and 8-5 in Game 2.
After losing to Trinity Christian 15-11 in its final home game of the regular season, Frederica got revenge on the Crusaders.
In Game 1, the Knights started hot on both sides of the ball going up 9-1 after three innings. The Crusaders cut the lead to 9-3 after the fourth, but Frederica’s bats proved too much for them to handle.
Frederica scored another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth going up 12-3 heading into the final inning. Trinity Christian scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but with their rally caps on the Knights found a way to escape the first game.
Deke Jernigan went 2-of-3 from the plate including two RBI’s and two walks. He scored five runs. Tyler Devlin went 3-of-3 from the plate with three RBI’s and scoring two runs. Harry Veal led the team with four RBI’s and went 3-of-4 and walked once from the plate.
Blake Counts was the starting pitcher for the Knights in Game 1. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up five runs on ten hits. Counts recorded three strikeouts, and no walks on the game as well.
The Knights found a way to close out the first game and carried that momentum over to Game 2.
Frederica had to fight off Trinity Christian again in the second game. Veal stayed hot and got the Knights out to a quick 2-0 start on his double in the opening inning. Then the Knights scored three more runs in the second.
The Crusaders tied it up in the bottom of the third at 5-5, but couldn’t hang on as Frederica pulled away for good, scoring two runs in the fourth and its final run in the sixth.
Frederica recorded 14 hits in Game 2 compared to nine from the Crusaders. Of those 14 hits, Jernigan tallied together a four-hit game. Between the two games, he recorded six hits and went 6-of-8 from the plate.
Jernigan hit a double in the first and second inning, homered in the fourth and hit a single in the fifth. Cameron Gardner helped out in the second game scoring two runs. Tyler Motos recorded four hits and scored a run as well.
Jonathon Landers got the start for the Knights on the mound. He pitched 2.1 innings allowing five runs on five hits. He also walked two batters as well. Devlin came in to relieve Landers and tossed the remaining 4.2 innings. He gave up four hits and no runs. Devlin walked two batters and struck out two as well.
Strong pitching and disciplined defense helped ward off the Crusaders in the second game and allow Frederica to take the series against Trinity Christian 2-1.
The two wins snapped a two-game losing streak and provide Frederica some momentum heading into a matchup against Bulloch Academy today in Stateboro.