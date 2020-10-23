Frederica Academy’s football team is coming off a bye week as the Knights host Memorial Day tonight.
The Knights are looking for their third straight win after starting the season 1-2. On the other hand, Memorial Day is coming off a two-game losing streak.
Coach Brandon Derrick said his team has worked on themselves during the bye week and then got acquainted with what the Matadors will bring tonight.
“The off week — we focused on fine-tuning some stuff, working fundamentals, just getting back doing things that we do. This week, the kids have been pretty sharp getting ready for Memorial,” Derrick said. “We’ve been pretty crisp. We started preparing last week a little bit at the end of the week for them, and so, we were able to practice a little shorter this week — try to save our legs a little bit more.
“Trying to save bodies and things like that, and it’s hard to do. I think the kids have done a good job of preparing mentally. Even on younger kids, they got a lot of reps in the last two weeks, so they’re ready to play too.”
Frederica’s defense has been dominant throughout the season. This week won’t be any different, as Derrick said he wants to see that unit continue to do what they have been doing.
In the Knights’ last two games, they held opponents to seven points each. On the season, they’re giving up on average 15 points. A big key to that is their ability to stop the run.
“I want to see the defense continue to do what they’ve been doing. I want to see them control the line of scrimmage, control the run game against anybody that we play — do our thing like we have been,” Derrick said. “That’s what we want to be able to do — control them, and I think we can. We don’t want to lose the stuff on defense. We’ve been really good against the run, and I want to make them one dimensional. So that’s what we want to do.”
Memorial Day will show the Knights some things they’ve seen before, and Derrick said he thinks they will be ready.
“They’re going to come out and play a 4-4 or a 4-3 on defense. Offensively, they’re going to be in the double-wing — they’re going to run the wing-T stuff,” Derrick said. “So, it’s nothing we haven’t seen. Our guys are pretty well versed in it. They’ll give you an overhang on one side — trying to get you to guess — they blitz and things like that. So we got to keep our head up.”
Frederica’s run game has also been an element of their game that is shining. When senior Kyle Perez went down with an injury, freshman running back Jordan Triplett stepped up. Derrick said he’s a back that gets better the more he runs and is well aware of the things he has to improve.
Even his teammates claim that the freshman gets better the more he runs the ball.
“I’m not one to try to feed the kid the ball 35 times, but we did in the last game. It seemed like he got better as the game went on,” Derrick said. “He has done a good job, and he’s really been learning more and more as we go.
“These last two weeks he’s worked on pass blocking — that’s been his thing. He talked about it even with the kids — ‘I get better at pass blocking to protect them and understand my rules and all that stuff.’ He is a lot more mature than a lot of people give a freshman for, and he’s come a long way for us.”
Multiple times, Derrick has said how accountable his players are of each other. He said it’s because he has a big group of seniors trying to get back to a championship. They were sophomores when Frederica won their last state championship, and that’s their goal.
“They all want to get back to where they were. They want to go back and play for another state championship and have a chance to win it,” Derrick said. “That’s a big accountability thing for them. They hold each other accountable out there. We just got to get them prepped and get them ready — they’re yelling at each other in practice and holding each other accountable. That’s a big deal when your teammates get onto you and not your coaches all the time. I think that’s played a huge role for us.”