Frederica Academy’s golf team won the three-day Palmetto High School Golf Classic at Pawley’s Island Golf Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Saturday as the Knights finished with an 898 score.
The Knights won by 12 shots over Woodruff High School out of South Carolina, who placed second, and 15 strokes back in third place was North Raleigh Christian Academy.
Jackson Byrd was a high finisher for the Knights as he claimed third place overall at 7-over, three shots back of Daniel Brasington, who placed second. Jack Roberts was tied in seventh place overall at 9-over, and Thomas Henderson was ninth at 11-over.
Frederica coach Tom Willis said the weather played a big part in their high scores.
“It was very rough weather for this tournament with cold and high winds on the first two days and a frost delay on the last, so that kept scoring high,” Willis said. “On top of that, no one on our team played either course before — we were unable to get in practice rounds, so that put us at a disadvantage.”
Despite those adversities, the Knights were just one shot back after the first day on the True Blue course and on day two were 7-under par at one point as a team. The two eighth-graders showed their grit both days— including a hole-in-one.
“Jackson and Jack continued to show their talent with Jackson under par day one and Jack under par day two to lead the team,” Willis said. “Jackson had a hole in one on the Par 3 9th the second day, which as far as I know is the first hole in one in Frederica Academy golf history.”
Roberts was 3 under at one point on day two, but Willis said they let it go with some bad holes on the back nine.
“We still managed to take a four-shot lead into the last day, which was back at True Blue,” Willis said. “Coach Roberts and I figured we would play better after playing the course once, and we did. Although we got off to a slow start, we finished strong with a great day from Thomas, who got better and better throughout the round.
“He was one or two under par almost all day with a pretty stress-free 71 and some great ball striking. Jackson had a great backside 34 to hold together a good round and get the third-place individual trophy.”
Bryd shot a 71-77-73 on the three days while Roberts shot 78-69-77. Rounding out the team was Henderson with a 79-75-71, Roy Boyd 80-75-71 and Aarnav Nath 81-82-76.
Willis said every one of the Knights’ golfers had great moments during this event.
“Roy had a good second day with a lot of birdies, and Aarnav had a great last round working, only one over through 15 holes the last day before making some bogeys coming home. But overall, it was a great effort and a big win for the school.”
Willis said it was a big win for them after placing second and third the last two times they participated in this tournament. He also thanked the parents for their help this weekend with food, drinks, driving and being a big support for the golfers.
“A big thanks also goes to Jonathan Byrd for talking strategy with our players before their rounds,” Willis said. “These kids don’t realize how lucky they are to be able to learn from his tour experience. A good week off after a long trip for spring break will be nice. Then there are just two weeks until state. Hopefully, we are peaking at the right time.”