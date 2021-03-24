Frederica Academy’s varsity golf team played a four-team match Monday against Valwood, Brookwood and Southland at Valdosta Country Club, where the Knights finished second.
Valwood won the match with a score of 285, and the Knights finished with a 307, losing by 22 shots.
In third was Brookwood at 314, and Southland finished last with 343.
Payne Elkins of Valwood was the low medalist of the match as he shot a 68.
Thomas Henderson and Jack Roberts led Frederica as they both shot 75. Jackson Byrd finished with a 77, Parker Jules and Travis Cavalier each finished with 80, Roy Boyd shot 83, Aarnav Nath 84 and Ramie Shingler rounded out the scores with an 84.
“We got a good look at what we are up against in state this year in a strong Valwood team who dominated us man for man,” said Frederica coach Tom Willis. “It was their home course, but we have to play well enough to at least make a match out of it. There is no excuse for this team to lose by 22 shots. We have to do better.”
Willis said that Brookwood is also a very good team that will challenge the Knights in the state tournament.
The Knights’ front nine wasn’t their best. Willis said it could have been worse, but all of the golfer’s back nine greatly improved their scores.
“Thomas hung in there well and had a great last hole birdie to tie him for the low man on our team,” Willis said. “Both Jack and Travis shot even on the back after a rough front 9, and Jack overcame two balls in the water to shoot that. He showed a lot of grit to salvage a decent score after a lot of bad tee shots.
“Travis has had one bad side and one good side several times this year. He definitely has potential if he could put it all together. Jackson had an interesting day on the greens where he had struggled with his putter, which made it tough for him to score.”
Willis said if they want to win, they’ll have to improve.
“This team has so much potential, but we’re still young,” Willis said. “Hopefully, we can break out of this slump next week when we go up to Myrtle Beach for the Palmetto High School Championships.”
The Knights will have an inter-squad nine-hole match today at Retreat Golf Club. Then Frederica’s B-team will take on Brunswick High at Brunswick Country Club on Thursday at 4 p.m.