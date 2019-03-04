The Frederica Academy golf team finished second at the Johnny Paulk Invitational last Saturday at the Pine Lakes course on Jekyll Island.
Led by Michael Tindle, who finished tied for fourth overall, the Knight shot 298 to finish as runners up in the 18-team field. Tindle shot a team-low 72, followed by Ryan McHugh’s 74. Cason Cavalier and Roy Boyd shot 76s on the day, and Ramie Shingler finished at 86.
“It was a great day for us (Saturday) and we continued our fast start to the season,” Frederica golf coach Tom Willis said in a statement.
The teams battled rain in the morning, but Tindle was able to birdie the first hole, finishing the front nine with three birdies and three bogeys each and making the turn at even par. Tindle sank a 30-footer for a birdie heading into his final hole where he nailed a clutch putt to save par.
The performance at the Johnny Paulk Invitational was the best of Tindle’s career at Frederica by five shots, and it comes at at critical time as the Knights look to replace a trio of strong players from last year’s team.
McHugh had some opportunities to turn out a bigger day, but he just couldn't get many putts to fall. Still, it was the second straight 74 for McHugh — a leader on the team that can put up some low scores.
Cavalier had been fighting the flu, but he was still able to help the Knights by shooting 76, the same score as the freshman Boyd.
Willis expects good things out of both Boyd and Shingler in the future.
“Hopefully this young team can keep it going and put together a win at the Frederica Invitational on this same course (next Monday),” Willis said, also thanking assistants Buck Cavalier and Kevin Roberts for coaching the team through the invitational while he was away.