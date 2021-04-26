Frederica Academy’s girls soccer team pounced on Robert Toombs on Saturday afternoon as the Knights won 10-0 in speedy fashion before the weather had a chance to hit.
Like the storm, the Knights didn’t hold back as they almost scored with ease against the Crusaders.
Frederica coach Gabe Gabriel thought the match went well and was happy to get his girls’ minutes on the field.
“Today’s match was a good opportunity for us to improve as a team — to get better as a unit,” Gabriel said. “I thought we did that. Unfortunately, it ended early, but I thought we took advantage of the minutes we had. So overall, I’m pretty pleased with it.”
While Gabriel is happy his team won in a blowout fashion, he rather have them play a full match, but said he doesn’t want to mess with their mojo.
“It’s hard because I don’t want to change the way my team plays. I want us to try and play the same way every game,” Gabriel said. “It’s a balance, and we tried to rotate players, but unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for us to play the full match. Yeah, always want to try to play as much as we can, though.”
The Knights were aggressive against the Crusaders and didn’t let off the throttle even when they got a big lead.
“I think it’s important, and I think sometimes we maybe make mistakes by not pushing it every single match — even if the match maybe is lopsided,” Gabriel said. “I think you got to create good habits, and being aggressive and fighting for every ball is important, at least for me.”
Catherine Seymour led the team with three goals, but seven different girls scored at least once. Katelyn Sitz had two, then Katie Eckert, Madison Patron, Sophie Price and Megan Trowbridge each scored one goal.
Gabriel said he feels like even though they’ve got three eighth-and-ninth-graders starting for them, they’ve progressed as the season continues.
“It’s been good to see them progress and to grow,” Gabriel said. “In our whole unit, we’ve got a couple strong seniors and juniors who have led the group and done really well in that aspect, so just seeing that group come together throughout the season has been really nice.”
Before the state playoffs can begin, the Knights will travel to play Hilton Head Christian Academy on Thursday. Gabriel said the more minutes he can get his girls on the field, the better.
“I think it was nice to get more minutes for the girls, especially given we’ve lost some games this year due to COVID and other things. So the more minutes we get, and the more opportunities we have to improve as a group before state and I think Hilton Head will be a decent match, so that it’d be a good experience for us.”
Frederica Academy won the region title as they improve to 10-1-1 on the season.