Frederica Academy girls basketball remained undefeated with a 44-20 win over Memorial Day.
After two dominating wins over Faith Baptist Christian Academy and Faith Christian Academy, the Knights kept the pace against the Matadors.
The Knights leading scorer was Sophie Price with 10 points in the contest. Margaret Spiers was the team’s second leading scorer with eight points. In all, nine players scored in the game giving players an opportunity to see the court in the rout.
Frederica Academy’s next game is tomorrow at home against the Cornerstone Prep Academy Wildcats.