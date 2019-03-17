The Frederica Academy varsity golf team finished third in a four-team match at Brazell's Creek Golf Club in Reidsville last Thursday.
Statesboro won the event with a score of 300 and Pinewood Christian finished second at 303 while Frederica finished seven strokes back with a 310. Metter shot a 312 to finish fourth in the field.
The day’s low medalist was Pinewood’s Ty Hutson with a 72. Ryan McHugh paced Frederica with a 75 with Roy Boyd (77), Cason Cavalier (78), and Michael Tindle (80) filling out the rest of the team.
The Knights also got an 84 from Ramie Shingler and a 92 from Edward Stephens playing as individuals.
“Overall I'm happy with the way we played at Brazzell's Creek,” said Frederica head coach Tom Willis. “Some of our players had seen the front side, but the back side was totally new to us, so 310 is not a bad score for the first time seeing a course. All of those teams are very good so to compete closely with them is great.”