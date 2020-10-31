Frederica Academy fell in its opening region game to Bulloch Academy 20-16 in the last few minutes of the game.
After the loss, the Knights’ overall record is 4-3 and 0-1 in the region.
Frederica went into the half with a 6-0 lead after making a couple of field goals. Bulloch answered and went up 7-6 in the second half.
The Knights went back but once again couldn’t find a way to punch it in the end zone, so they settled for another field goal to make it 9-7.
Bulloch came back down the field and had a big touchdown pass in the back corner to go up 13-9 with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Frederica’s offense marched down the field and scored, making it 16-13 with two minutes to go in the game. However, after a couple of costly penalties that helped the Gators get downfield, on 3rd and 9, Bulloch threw a pass that went right through the Frederica defender’s hands, and the Gators caught it and scored with about 14 seconds left in the game.
“It just went right through our defensive back’s hands. He didn’t have to jump — he was just standing there just went around through his hands and went right into their guy’s hands,” Coach Brandon Derrick said. “They caught it with about 14 seconds left to go in the game. We completed a pass down to the 50, and then we threw a Hail Mary that got tipped out of the way at the end, and that’s how we lost.”
Despite the loss, Derrick said he felt his team gave themselves a good chance to win the ball game.
“We just didn’t finish it. I didn’t think we did a very good job at times doing the little things,” Derrick said. “We had a chance to win the game — you just gotta make plays. You got to score when you’re inside the five. When you’re inside the five and come away with three field goals — You got to score a couple of touchdowns there.
“We score a couple of touchdowns there we’d probably have put the game out of reach, and it’s probably a different mentality. Our kids battled the whole time and gave ourselves a chance to win the game. We just got to make a play on defense and figure out a way to get off the field — we didn’t do it. That’s a good Bulloch team — they’re tough.”
Derrick said his team has to go back and make sure they’re doing the little things correctly.
“It starts during the day at school — you got to be at school on time. Get there, do what you’re supposed to do and be accountable,” Derrick said. “It’s the same thing at football. If you do all those things at the beginning of the day, the end of the day becomes easy. That’s what it is — you got to do those little things, and those little things will take care of the big things at the end of the night, and that’s what we got to go back to doing.”
Up next for Frederica will be a home game against their last non-region opponent, St. Andrew’s. It’ll be the Knights final home game of the season before closing out its final two region games on the road.