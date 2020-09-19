Frederica Academy hung tough with Calvary Day until the fourth quarter but lost 27-7.
After their defense got a three-and-out and Bryce Reilly blocked the punt, Kyle Perez ran it into the endzone to score the first points of the game.
The Knights went up 7-0 with 4:24 remaining in the first quarter. Frederica’s defense stood strong against the Cavaliers forcing multiple mistakes.
“I think we did a good job of playing tough. As a really big athletic team — they were a really good football team,” Frederica coach Brandon Derrick said. “ Our defensive guys played very disciplined. I thought our linebacker core and our defensive line hunkered when we needed to.
“We kind of took the run away some there in the second half when we needed it to be. We gave up a couple of plays, but we had to shuffle the secondary.
Frederica was down four starters this week from injury, so the Knights had to do some rearranging.
“We had a couple of guys get injured last week, so we had to shuffle the secondary, and that’s going to happen,” Derrick said. “It’s game two, so it’s an early season for us, and we’re running on the fly. We had 26 guys dressed out. I thought the kids played really hard and did a good job. We just have a few things to correct and get them working on getting better every week.”
Calvary Day’s offense responded to Frederica in the second quarter as Greg Daniel ran it 16 yards to make it 7-7 going into the half.
Daniel scored again in the third quarter, but their kicker missed the extra point to make it 13-7. The Cavaliers scored again as Brogan Korta caught a 28-yard pass from Jake Merklinger to make it 20-7.
Despite being down two scores heading into the fourth quarter, the Knights were still in the ballgame. However, after a few costly penalties and turnovers, they couldn’t regain the momentum.
Korta caught his second touchdown pass for 43 yards from Merklinger, and that made it 27-7, sealing the win for Calvary Day.
“I think we played really hard — the kids played hard,” Derrick said. “I thought we did exactly what we said all week — keep it close till the fourth quarter, and it would give us a chance to win.
“Right there with seven minutes to go, we’re driving the ball inside the 10-yard line to go score, and we get a block in the back call or something on our ball carrier — mystery penalty kind of suspect behind the chains. Then we turned the ball over. If we didn’t have two turnovers and two busted coverages, we might still be in the football game.”
Frederica moves to 1-1 on the season and hits the road again next week as the Knights travel to play Tift Area.