The Frederica Academy’s boys fell to Brookwood 67-65 on Wednesday in the GISA Class 3A state tournament.
The Warriors made a 3-pointer from the left wing, and Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash said they just didn’t quite get there fast enough.
“Well, we lost on a last-second shot game — the second game in a row that’s happened to us,” Nash said. “We lead a majority of the game — we did everything right except guard the last-second shot. We took a couple of charges that they called blocks on, and those things are going to happen when you’re on the road — you’re just not going to get close calls.”
The Knights had five guys score in double digits.
Senior leaders Eli Fritchman and Xavier Collier, and freshman William Jobe, each scored 14 to lead the team.
Another freshman, Jordan Triplett, scored 10 points, and junior Jacob O’Connor had 11 points. Thomas Jackson added two points as well.
“Our two seniors and our freshmen played extremely well. We needed them to play well, and they did,” Nash said. “We outplayed them. We just couldn’t hang on. We were down at half 27-24, and if you can’t finish games, this is what’s going to happen. We had opportunities, and we just didn’t get it done.”
Nash said the loss was unfortunate because it was likely the best game they’ve played all season, though playing the first round on the road is always challenging.
“They played extremely hard and played as a team — very proud of it,” Nash said. “We were outgunned and out-matched the whole way, but our guys they fought tooth and nail. I can’t be any prouder of this team. I know we were understaffed, but without Bryce, I tell you what we came and played. They knew they were in a game, and they had a packed house. We gave everything they can handle, except for that last shot.”
Nash said they were down at the half and outplayed them but couldn’t hang on to get the win.
The Knights finish the season 9-8 overall and 4-2 in region play. Despite the season not ending how they wanted it too, Nash said he’s proud of them for everything they’ve done for his team.
“We played really well. We had a great night. It was a good season,” Nash said. “I wish it were better for them, but they gave me everything they could, and I can’t be any prouder of them.”