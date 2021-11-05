Frederica Academy used a second-half surge to power the Knights to a 42-17 win over Trinity Christian.
Coming into the game, the Knights were playing for a chance to not only finish the regular season .500 but earn a much needed bye week for the first round of the playoffs.
Sitting at 1-4 midway through the season, the players had every right to hangup on the season. Instead, they completely flipped the script on the doubters and marched to a 5-5 record.
Against Trinity, Frederica jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead with quarterback Thomas Veal found receiver Bryce Reilly for a 64-yard touchdown. Inside of the first minute, the Knights were leaving their mark on the field.
Sophomore running back Jordan Triplett added his first of five touchdowns on the night, with a 40-yard run to extend the lead to 12-0.
The Crusaders kept the game close for the entirety of the first half and midway through the third quarter with a 12-9 deficit.
With the Knights getting the ball back and only being up three points, the team turned to Triplett to take over and bring home the win. His 8-yard touchdown was followed by a two-point conversion for Triplett from Veal.
Trinity tried to get back into the game but were pinned deep inside their own half. Trinity’s quarterback made an errant pass, right into the hands of Triplett who made his way into the end zone for a 15-yard pick six.
“We took over the game,” said Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick about the pick-six that gave the Knights a 28-9 lead.
“The offensive line took over and we started beating them up front a little bit, running the ball. We dictated the game in the second half.”
Triplett would score two more times over the course of the five minutes of play and secure a 42-17 victory.
“He played really well, and I thought our guys overall collectively (did),” Derrick said. “I thought our defense settled down in the second half after that one drive where they had one long run, I thought it settled down and took over the game and made a big stop before the half at the goal line...I thought our guys handled adversity pretty well…”