Frederica Academy went to Bellville with 25 players dressed out and dominated the entire game as the Knights upset No. 2 Pinewood 20-8.
From the beginning of the game, the Knights defense had the Patriots number. Frederica forced multiple turnovers and kept them on their toes throughout the night.
Coach Brandon Derrick said his guys played great tonight.
“They played really good — that defense that I talked about all the time showed up again. That defense is really good,” Derrick said. “Our offense did what we asked them to do. Like I said, during the week, we wanted to be effective, efficient and control the game — we did, and we came out of there with a win.”
Despite a bad snap on special teams that resulted in Pinewood getting the first points of the game on a safety, Frederica didn’t let the Patriots score again until late in the fourth quarter.
Once Frederica scored their first points of the game to go up 7-2 on Pinewood, the defense pushed the pedal to the floor and found ways to slow down the Patriots talented offense.
“We didn’t do anything fishy on defense,” Derrick said. “We played base all night long, except for about three snaps. We did some pinching and slanting, and the rest of the time, we just played base. They play hard nose football, and they do a good job.”
It would stay at 7-2 at halftime, and then the Knights offense got to work. Eli Fritchman had an interception, he kicked the ball, and he played wide receiver for the Knights. He got the Knights some momentum throughout the game on both sides of the ball, which eventually set up Frederica to score.
Pinewood’s defense did a good job throughout the third quarter, but Frederica Academy’s offensive line began to wear them down, and once they did, Jordan Triplett got to work.
Triplett, along with Thomas Veal and the rest of the offense, had Pinewood’s defense spread out, which allowed them to control the clock.
“Jordan ran the ball, and it’s like he gets better in the second half, and the O-line started wearing them down. Thomas made some great reads and hit some big plays tonight on some pass plays — that’s huge for us,” Derrick said. “Like I said during the week, we got to hit them on something vertical down the field a couple of times and stretch the field to get them out of the box.
“We were able to do that, and we had them guessing, and they were on their heels a little bit trying to figure out what we were doing. I thought the kids executed really well — we were really efficient. Thomas ran the offense outstanding.”
Triplett had two touchdown runs tonight in the fourth quarter and ensured the big win for Frederica.
The Knights improve to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the region. This win puts Frederica in a good spot and gives them a lot of momentum heading into the final regular-season game against Trinity Christian next week.
“I think it’s a big momentum booster. That was a big win — that got our confidence back after that Bulloch let down,” Derrick said. “I felt like that was a big game right there for us…They still got one more game, and if Pinewood were to beat Bulloch, then it’s going to be like, the Glynn, Brunswick and Richmond Hill — there’s going to be a three-way tie.
“We will see where we fall. I think that’s a big momentum thing for us going into playoffs. It’s probably going to move us up a bunch in the seeding. I think we’ll jump in the rankings. Some guys lost in front of us tonight that we didn’t expect, and so I think we got a good chance to be right there in the thick of it. I don’t think we will be on one seed, but we might be a two or three seed now — may get a chance to play at home.”