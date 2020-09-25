It was a tough night for the Frederica Academy Knights football team as they fell to Tiftarea 21-18.
The Panthers struck first to make it 6-0 in the opening quarter. Frederica responded with a field goal and then scored right before the half to lead 10-6 at the break.
Both teams went back and forth in the second half until Frederica faked a punt on 4th and 10, but didn’t convert.
Coach Brandon Derrick said it wasn’t a good call on his part. However, he said the Knights had their chances, but it was one of those nights.
“I think maybe we were a little tired from last week, and it looked a little bit that way tonight,” Derrick said. “I thought we had our chances to win. We turned the ball over, I think, twice on offense. Defensively we played okay we didn’t play great. We had a chance to win. It was one of those nights.”
Despite the loss, Derrick said he felt like the offense had good moments, especially in the passing game.
“I think we threw the ball pretty well tonight. Thomas Veal had a pretty good night, and he threw the ball well,” Derrick said. “I thought we got the ball down the field. We spread it out, and we hit some things that we needed to and executed well in the passing game at times.
“I thought our pass protection was good at times. We ran the ball well at times. I thought Thomas played well, O-line did a pretty good job. We had some open holes.”
He said while the offense wasn’t bad, but they didn’t finish well.
“We just didn’t finish drives,” Derrick said. “We had a 4th and 1 we didn’t get it. We missed a field goal one time because we had a penalty that put us behind the chains. It was just things like that.”
It also didn’t help that the Knights lost their leading running back, Kyle Perez, to injury early on in the first quarter.
“We had to shuffle a little bit around, and I thought the kids did a pretty good job,” Derrick said.
Frederica Academy plays in its first home game of the season next week as the Knights look to get back on track. They welcome their second GHSA school of the season as Brantley County comes to town.