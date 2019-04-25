Frederica Academy finished the regular season with a bang Wednesday as it demolish Bulloch Academy 24-8.
Cameron Gardner led the way for the Knights, recording six RBI’s on three hits. He drove in runs on a first-inning homer, a single in the fourth, a groundout in the fifth, and a double in the seventh.
Gardner got close to hitting a full cycle against Bulloch, falling just a triple shy as he went 3-of-5 from the plate, walking twice.
The senior showed out in the final regular season game after signing with LaGrange College on Tuesday.
Gardner wasn’t the only Frederica batter to have a strong game. Deke Jerningan went 4-of-6, walked once and had three RBI’s on the game. Tyler Devlin went 3-of-5 from the plate and two RBI’s.
Henry Veal was the third player from Frederica to record at least three hits in the game. He walked twice and recorded three RBI’s and hit a solo home run in the top of the second.
Blake Counts had four RBI’s on the game and scored one run.
Frederica’s bats started and finished hot as the Knights scored six runs in the first inning and eight in the seventh.
The Knights recorded 22 hits and scored in every single inning. Bulloch had 12 hits on the game, but couldn’t find a way to make a comeback.
Frederica not only did well on the offensive side of things but defensively as well. The Knights starting pitcher Tyler Motos threw for five innings allowing eight runs on 11 hits, striking out four batters, walking two and giving up one homer.
Counts entered in relief for the final two innings and allowed just one hit.
It was a tough night on the mound for Bulloch after going through five pitchers in the game none of which lasted longer than 2.2 innings. The Gators couldn’t find an answer for the Knights bats, and it showed.
Frederica had seven errors on the game, but when the bats are as hot as they were in this game, those errors almost become obsolete. However, if the Knights want to make a deep playoff run, they will have to clean up those errors.
The Knights finish off the regular season with an 11-12 record. Now Frederica turns its attention to the playoffs where the Knights look to repeat a state championship appearance and possibly take home the title.