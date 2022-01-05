Frederica Academy missed a chance to steal a win over Pinewood Christian on Tuesday, falling 37-36.
The Knights came into their first GISA Region 2-3A game rusty, having not played in over two weeks, and they finished the first quarter trailing 22-4.
With Frederica standout William Jobe sidelined for the contest, and fellow big man Vic Riden facing early foul trouble, head coach Carl Nash had to resort to a small-ball lineup.
“On the road, you gotta deal with adversity,” Nash said after the loss. “It took us two and a half quarters before we responded.”
The team resorted to a heavy press in their small-ball lineups, giving fits to the Patriots to rally back into the game. Pinewood was able to make adjustments and break the full-court press, but not until the Knights built momentum.
As the Knights played hard all second half, Nash said it was a tough pill to swallow with how the team lost. With seven seconds to go the Knights had a chance to win the game but the shot wouldn’t fall.
Although the scoreline won’t show a win, the Knights were able to outscore the Patriots 32-15 after the first quarter and win the rebounding margin 35-26.
The team turned the ball over too much in the beginning, and it was something that coach Nash pointed out.
“We got punched in the face and didn’t respond until it was too late,” Nash said. “We had our opportunities, but we still have to play through the adversity.”
Nash said the tough loss will serve the team well as they get deeper into region play.
Jordan Triplett led the team with 17 points. He will be out for Friday’s game as he partakes in a football commitment. Nash said it is part of high school athletics.
As the Knights prepare to take on the St. Andrew’s Lions (10-2, 0-0), Nash said the team will take the next few days to clean up some things for Friday’s game and respond.