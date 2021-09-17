A pair of second-quarter scores proved too much for Frederica Academy to overcome Friday in a 28-13 loss to Brantley County.
“I thought the kids played hard, we just made some mistakes,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick.
Knights standout Jordan Triplett scored both the first touchdown — a 37-yard pick-6 in the opening period — and last touchdown — a 3-yard run — of the evening, but the Herons tallied 28 unanswered points in between to takeover the contest.
Frederica (1-3) missed the extra point following Triplett’s interception return, allowing Brantley (2-2) to take a 7-6 lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.
The Herons went on to complete a couple of scoring passes in the second quarter to go up 21-6 at halftime, and a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth all but sealed the victory for Brantley, which has already doubled its win total from a season ago.
A couple of Brantley County’s big plays were the result of mental lapses by Frederica, which has played two of its four games against GHSA programs.
“We made a mistake here and there,” Derrick said. “Some of them because they’re tired.”
Frederica has another matchup against a program from GHSA’s Region 1-3A when it travels to Long County next Friday.