A pair of second-quarter scores proved too much for Frederica Academy to overcome Friday in a 28-13 loss to Brantley County.

“I thought the kids played hard, we just made some mistakes,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick.

Knights standout Jordan Triplett scored both the first touchdown — a 37-yard pick-6 in the opening period — and last touchdown — a 3-yard run — of the evening, but the Herons tallied 28 unanswered points in between to takeover the contest.

Frederica (1-3) missed the extra point following Triplett’s interception return, allowing Brantley (2-2) to take a 7-6 lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive.

The Herons went on to complete a couple of scoring passes in the second quarter to go up 21-6 at halftime, and a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth all but sealed the victory for Brantley, which has already doubled its win total from a season ago.

A couple of Brantley County’s big plays were the result of mental lapses by Frederica, which has played two of its four games against GHSA programs.

“We made a mistake here and there,” Derrick said. “Some of them because they’re tired.”

Frederica has another matchup against a program from GHSA’s Region 1-3A when it travels to Long County next Friday.

More from this section

Golden Ray shipwreck salvage price at $842 million

Golden Ray shipwreck salvage price at $842 million

As the colossal, complex and multifaceted epic undertaking of removing 656 feet of ship wreckage from the St. Simons Sound passes the 2-year mark, the big question on many minds comes down to two words: Dollars and cents.