The Frederica Academy Knights boys basketball team had its season end in the Elite Eight at the hands of Creekside Christian Academy, 61-39.
With the score looking lopsided for the No. 4 Knights (18-8), head coach Carl Nash said his team had the opportunities on the offensive end of the court.
“We just couldn’t make shots,” Nash said. “We had all kinds of open looks. We missed layups, we missed free throws. It was like a deer looking into the headlights.”
Nash said it was unlike his team to struggle from the floor the last few games, but said in the final rounds of playoff basketball the team has to come out and perform.
“It hurts because we know we are just as good as our opponent,” Nash said. “If you can’t score against good teams in the Elite Eight, then you don’t have a shot. It’s difficult, but its one of those things that happened and (Creekside) was able to take advantage of it.”
Vic Riden led the team in scoring with seven points. Rashon Jackson, William Jobe and Bryce Reilly scored six points.
The team will be losing three seniors in TJ Jackson, Jacob O’Connor and Reilly, hurting Nash because the three of them have been part of the program for the last six years.
“Those kids grew up with me,” Nash said. “They’ve been here the last six years with me. It’s going to tough seeing them go, but all three of them will be playing another sport, so i’ll be able to watch them as the spring goes on.”
Frederica will still find its name inside the top-10 ranking when the season ends, shining a light on how successful the season was and what’s to come.