Earning the No. 3 seed in the GISAA Class 3A girls soccer state playoffs, the Frederica Lady Knights took care of business against Westminster Schools of Augusta, 5-0.

Having a young squad on the field, head coach Gabe Gabriel knew that not only his team would feel the pressure of playoff soccer, but he would as well. In that case, Gabriel highlighted how the first 15 minutes of play became more of a feeling-out process that had some troubling moments.

