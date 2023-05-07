Earning the No. 3 seed in the GISAA Class 3A girls soccer state playoffs, the Frederica Lady Knights took care of business against Westminster Schools of Augusta, 5-0.
Having a young squad on the field, head coach Gabe Gabriel knew that not only his team would feel the pressure of playoff soccer, but he would as well. In that case, Gabriel highlighted how the first 15 minutes of play became more of a feeling-out process that had some troubling moments.
“I thought those first 15 minutes we were a little unsettled and it was chaos,” Gabriel said. “We like to have control.”
Seeing his team put together shot after shot in the final third without a trailing runner arriving for an easy chance, the backline had to stand its ground as Westminster Schools of Augusta created two big chances.
“I talked to the back four at halftime because I thought the chaos in the first 15 minutes was part them,” Gabriel said. “They were antsy and not being organized, you saw Alston Euart make two great saves because of that. They did really well after (the first 15) and in the second half of really having good cover and talking with one another. That goes down to good leadership. Both of our center backs, Katie Hartidge and Audrey Shingler did a great job with that as well as our fullbacks of Grayson Caine and Kate Head to fill in. It’s been nice and I always say that the back side of it is your base and if you don’t have a good base, it doesn’t really matter what’s in front of it. That was good for us at least after the first 15.”
Having the strong base all year long allowed Frederica’s attacking style to showcase on Westminsters’ defense with the first goal coming off a goal-keeping mistake while shot stopping Katie Eckert’s chance. As the ball bounced off the goalies’ hands and into the middle of the box, Sofia Gegg followed up with a run to chip the keeper to open the scoring midway through the first half.
Hoping to find something different to break the high press Frederica showed, Westminster tried to play goal kicks down the line. However, poor kicks and Frederica’s ability to jump on the loose balls tailored for a long game overall for the road team.
Frederica grabbed two more goals in the first half as Mary Ford Fitzjurls sent a corner kick into the box to find the head of Shingler before she scored from outside the box from a strong pass from Head to give herself a chance to fire a shot across the net.
“I think we were more direct than what I typically like in terms of when we gain possession, our pressing and winning the balls in the air and winning seconds was really good,” Gabriel explained. “What was the thing that we pushed, and if we lost it, let’s win it back right away and counter press and win it right back away and make sure we are organized. If we do lose the ball, we are organized and tight enough to win it back. We did a better job of that in the second half as we killed their spirits with how we controlled it.”
Leading 3-0 and coming out from a halftime talk that still favored making adjustments to make sure the team didn’t let up, the second half saw several corner kicks come through before a designed set piece gave the Lady Knights their fourth goal of the evening.
Standing at the left corner flag and having Eckert charging in from inside the box for a short pass, Fitzjurls received the 1-2 pass from Eckert to give herself the chance to whip the ball into the back post where she found Catherine Dunn for an easy tap-in.
Sticking to the game plan of countless pressure and working balls into the final third, Dunn won the ball 25 yards away from the goal. Turning and dribbling past three Wildcat defenders, Dunn sent her shot to the far corner to give her team the 5-0 lead.
Clinching a spot in the semifinals yet again, the Lady Knights were awaiting the news from the No. 2 Valwood vs. No. 7 Tiftarea Academy game. Speaking to his team about the possibility of having to go Valdosta to win on the road for a championship berth, Gabriel said a training session on Sunday was something to stay ready.
“Got to get ready,” Gabriel said. “Normally we only train when we know we have a game the next day on Sundays, but with it being up in the air and it could be your last, you have to make sure you take every opportunity…I think we have a good shot and if we can stay focused and grind and make sure we are prepared.”
Preparing to walk off the field, Coach Gabriel was approached by Frederica Athletic Director Carl Nash who broke the news of the upset victory coming from Tiftarea Academy over Valwood. Cracking a slight smile about the news of hosting a semi-final game, Coach Gabriel and the Lady Knights have Wednesday’s game at 6 p.m. already on their minds.