The grind never ends for the back-to-back national champions.
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart stopped through the Golden Isles on Tuesday as part of a trek through south Georgia that began in Savannah and concluded at a basketball game in Folkston.
Among the destinations on Smart’s busy itinerary were Brunswick High and Glynn Academy, where he checked in on some local talent.
Brunswick offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signed with Georgia during early signing period in December, and freshman Hezekiah Kent has already earned an offer from the Bulldogs as well. Glynn Academy hasn’t had a player extended an offer from Georgia just yet, but plenty of other Division I programs have tossed their hats into the ring for the services of skill players Greg Peacock and David Prince.
Not to mention, both schools have contributed impact players to the two-time champs.
“They know that coming down in this area, coming to Brunswick High, there’s always going to be good players,” said Pirates head coach Garrett Grady. “And you’re not just getting a good player, you’re going to get a good person. Someone like Warren McClendon. The next one is going to be Jamal (Meriweather), and you know they’ve offered some guys already like Hezekiah.
“But they know this is a great spot to recruit. It’s always a good thing when they come.”
Of course college coaches wandering through football facilities is no uncommon occurrence this time of year. Florida, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Georgia State and Liberty have each come through the Golden Isles over the past few days.
But there is something special about getting a visit from the reigning champions, especially when its the home team.
While coaches get the opportunity to pick the brain of one of the best in the profession, Grady also spent some time chatting with Smart about their respective time at Valdosta State.
“Some of the things they do a certain way in his program, and of course the VSU ties always come up,” Grady said. “He saw something on my wall, and I’ve got the rug in my office. Showed him some pictures and brought back some memories of the Valdosta State days.
“But just to hear him talk about his program, what they’re doing, and competing at a high level. Everything they do is competitive. You just sit back like a sponge and just suck it all in, just listen to what he’s saying.”
Smart got his coaching start as a defensive backs coach at Valdosta State in 2000. Seven years later, Grady joined the program as an offensive lineman before beginning his own coaching career at his alma matter.
Unfortunately, not every conversation was as light. Smart also discussed the fatal car accident in Athens on Sunday. Brunswick alumnus Warren McClendon was one of four members of the Georgia football program in the crash, and though McClendon was discharged from the hospital after receiving stitches in his forehead, teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died at the scene, and another passenger sustained serious injuries.
“Everybody involved was part of the Georgia football program, and there’s a lot of thoughts and prayers going out to them,” Grady said. “I know there’s a long road of recovery ahead for some of them. I’m just wishing them the best that can possibly be. Just thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost loved ones.”