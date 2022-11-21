Chris Cleveland of Kingsland booked his ticket to take part in the 2022 World Axe Throwing and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Dec. 2.
Competing against others in the U.S. Open in Minneapolis, Cleveland won 21 of his 28 matches where he picked up a score of 613. With an average score of 21.89, Cleveland qualified out of the Unleashed Camden venue.
Unleashed Camden is one of 350 World Axe Throwing leagues, spanning across 19 countries. With over 20,000 competitors in the 2022 season to reach Appleton, Cleveland earned his spot.
With a representative coming out of the Kinglsnad/Camden County area, supporters will be able to watch Cleveland and Brandon Palmer of Jacksonville compete for the largest prize pool in WATL and WKTL history with $50,000 awarded from Dec. 2-4. If either Cleveland or Palmer reach the finals, they will appear on ESPN.