5Q2A2967

A competitor takes a throw at the U.S. Open of axe and knife throwing in Minneapolis, Minn.

 Provided photo

Chris Cleveland of Kingsland booked his ticket to take part in the 2022 World Axe Throwing and Knife Throwing Championships in Appleton, Wisconsin, on Dec. 2.

Competing against others in the U.S. Open in Minneapolis, Cleveland won 21 of his 28 matches where he picked up a score of 613. With an average score of 21.89, Cleveland qualified out of the Unleashed Camden venue.

More from this section

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…