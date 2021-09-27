Sixty pickleball players gathered at the pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island this past Saturday for some friendly competition, fun and hot dogs.
Players from all skill levels and locations from St. Simons, Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties to Jacksonville competed in the September Morn Pickleball Tournament with spouses and families in tow to join in the fun.
Prizes for winners were awarded in each skill bracket thanks in part to sponsors that included: Pam Dixon-Medicare Solutions, the Cloister Collection, SSI Tee Times, McConnell Eye Associates, Robinson Associates Insurance and Flexer Enterprises.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing participant sport in the country, not just among mature adults, but also with teenagers and younger adults,” said local USA Pickleball Association co-ambassador Bill Carmichael. “Since our pickleball courts on St. Simons opened this past March, our contact list of interested people has grown from about 60 people to over 150 people.
“Four beginner clinics were conducted this summer that introduced over 25 new players to the game. We also have visitors from as far away as California playing at our morning round-robin sessions.”
Open play for all skill levels is conducted round-robin style on the courts at Kings Park on Monday through Saturday from 7:30-11 a.m.
Anyone interested can contact Carmichael at bill_carmichael@yahoo.com. More information also can be found on the Facebook page “St. Simons Island Pickleball.”