Georgia and its head coach Kirby Smart have reclaimed the recruiting throne for the 2020 class with its latest pledge.
After the pickup of 4-star running back, Daijun Edwards, on Thursday, the Bulldogs jumped Alabama and Clemson to take the top recruiting class on Rivals and 247Sports websites.
According to Rivals, currently, in the Bulldogs 2020 class are five 5-stars, 14 4-stars, and four 3-stars.
There are two days left until the February signing period on Wednesday, and once again, Georgia closes strong. With likely one slot left, the Bulldogs should feel confident about who they landed for this 2020 group.
Regardless if Georgia lands another guy or not in this class, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff have done something that usually only Alabama can claim.
For the longest time, the Tide held onto this recruiting crown and are still at the top.
However, we know all good things must come to an end, and since Smart got to Georgia, the Bulldogs have claimed that recruiting crown.
For the second straight year, the Bulldogs are sitting at the top of Rivals rankings, and it could stay that way through Wednesday.
The Bulldogs filled all the needs with the 2020 class and added some extra playmakers just for good measure.
Georgia added some defensive line depth with Nazir Stackhouse, Jalen Carter, and Warren Brinson. Two more running backs join Running Back University with 5-star Kendall Milton and Edwards.
We saw Georgia's wideouts struggle last year. For the 2020 class, the Bulldogs added five to that room. Jermaine Burton flipped from LSU and was one of the surprises in the December signing period. Then there is Marcus Rosemy, Justin Robinson, Arian Smith and the latest 2020 pledge for the Bulldogs who announced on Super Bowl Sunday, Ladd McConkey.
Then the Bulldogs added two more running backs, including another 5-star in Kendall Milton.
Despite losing one of the best offensive linemen recruiters in the country in Sam Pittman, his replacement, Matt Luke made sure to finish what Pittman started.
Two five-star offensive tackles are heading to Georgia as Tate Ratledge and Broderick Jones will be the next two greats.
I cannot forget about 5-stars Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington, two west-coast kids who inked with the Bulldogs.
It hasn’t just been on the high school level either as for the second straight recruiting class; the Bulldogs have done well at getting transfer players to Athens.
Georgia’s grabbed three transfer guys in this class, including a new veteran signal-caller since Jake Fromm chose to go to the NFL Draft. The Bulldogs picked up Jamie Newman, a dual-threat quarterback from Wake Forest. He will be immediately available for playing time.
Joining Newman from the transfer side of things is FSU tight end, Tre’ McKitty, and quietly added Nevada quarterback Austin Kirksey.
Smart has recruited at an elite level since he got to Georgia, and now this team is entirely his. Georgia fans saw what happened when he got his guys on defense this past season.
Now I think Georgia fans will be able to see that more on the offensive side of things with the addition of Todd Monken from Cleveland.
Smart knows that the next step is to get over the hump and win a national championship.
Recruiting is only part of that process.
He's won the recruiting crown, but there's a more important one that won't validate his success on the recruiting trail until the Bulldogs hoist up the College Football Playoff trophy.
With this class, one can only hope it'll be sooner than later.