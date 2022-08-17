The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort has made a few changes to its golf management.
The club recently announced the additions of Spencer Brookman as the new director of golf, and Brandon Youmans as the new golf professional for The King and Prince Golf Course, Home of the Hampton Club.
The hirings come amid ongoing efforts over the last year to reinvigorate the award-winning golf course and club.
“The hiring of these two gentlemen, coupled with the renovations and upgrades we’ve made on property, is truly ushering the course and club into a new era and the next exciting chapter,” said King and Prince general manager Bart Johnson. “Spencer and Brandon collectively bring decades of experience and necessary fresh perspective to our current operation. This is a time of renewal for us, and we’re lucky to have leaders of this caliber on the team.”
Brookman began his career in golf in his home state of Virginia nearly 15 years ago. In 2011, he made the trek south to the Golden Isles where he has remained as an active resident of the community. A PGA Professional (Class A member) with more than a decade of experience in golf resort management and operations, Brookman joins The King and Prince Golf Course with proven leadership skills and a true love of the game.
Youmans is a Georgia native with more than two decades of experience in golf club operations in the Golden Isles. A distinguished PGA Golf Professional, he has served in leadership positions with the East Chapter of the Georgia PGA, as well as the Georgia Section PGA board.
A few of accolades Youmans has acquired throughout his career includes Golf Professional of the Year in 2016 and Youth Player Development Leader in 2015. He also serves as an assistant coach for the College of Coastal Georgia men’s golf team. As golf professional for The King and Prince Golf Course Youmans brings a true passion for playing and coaching golf.
Continuing with the theme of renovation and growth at the course this year, The King and Prince team opened 100 Tabbystone in January at the clubhouse. The outlet is the newest restaurant on the northside of St. Simons Island and features indoor and outdoor dining with views of the lake and course.
Open to both members and the public, guests can expect classic American fare and a curated bourbon collection amid the handsomely decorated clubhouse.