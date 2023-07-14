Green will be the name of the game at the 15th annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful “Clean and Green” golf tournament.
Set for an 11:30 a.m. lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start Aug. 14 at Brunswick Country Club, the tournament will provide participants an opportunity to both have fun on the greens and help keep the Golden Isles “clean and green” at the same time.
“The golf tournament is Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s largest fundraiser,” said Lea King-Badyna, the executive director of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. “As an educational nonprofit, we depend on this tournament to raise needed funds to further KGIB’s ongoing and new community improvement programs as well as support the organization’s operation.”
Entry fees for the four-player scramble are $125 per player and $500 per team through Aug. 1, after which the fees are $150 per player and $600 per team. Registration is limited to the first 20 teams.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well for $100 a hole or $300 for a tent.
Since 1979, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has made a difference in Brunswick and Glynn County with beneficial “cleaner and greener” programs, projects and initiatives.
As the community’s leading organization in community greening, litter reduction/collection and recycling/waste reduction, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and its thousands of volunteers help make our “own backyard” the very best it can be.
“For over forty years, KGIB has made a positive difference in our community,” said Clement Cullens, KGIB Board chairperson. “During 2022, KGIB volunteers were responsible for removing 82 tons of litter and 78 tons of recyclables from our roadways, parks, beaches and public spaces and contributed 8,700-plus hours of volunteer service.
This fundraiser assures the continuation of our many programs and services on which the community depends.”
To sponsor a tournament hole or enter a team, contact the Keep Golden Isles Beautiful offices at info.kbgib@gmail.com or 912/279.1490.