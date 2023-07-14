KGIB Golf Tournament

The greens of Brunswick Country Club will host a ‘clean and green’ cause at KGIB’s August 14th golf tournament fundraiser.

 Submitted photo

Green will be the name of the game at the 15th annual Keep Golden Isles Beautiful “Clean and Green” golf tournament.

Set for an 11:30 a.m. lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start Aug. 14 at Brunswick Country Club, the tournament will provide participants an opportunity to both have fun on the greens and help keep the Golden Isles “clean and green” at the same time.

Tags

More from this section

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Neighborhood near Pinova has mixed feelings about closure

Etta Brown has lived in the shadow of the Pinova plant her entire life. The industrial operation over the years provided for her family, shaped the skyline of her memories and until recently was a constant fixture in the city she loves.

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.

Recommended for you