Laney Frye, a rising senior for the University of Kentucky golf team, broke the Sea Island Women’s Amateur low round score of 65 with a bogey-free 61 round on the Seaside par 70 course Monday.
Ranked 59th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings on the women’s side, Frye set herself apart from the 84-woman field by shooting 5 under before the turn. Frye added birdies on holes 10 and 13 before an eagle on 15 — one of two par 5s on the course — to take a 4-shot lead into the second round over Ami Gianchandani (a recent graduate from Yale University).