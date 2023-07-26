After shooting a Sea Island Women’s Amateur course record 61 on the first day of the tournament, Frye stayed the course during her second round as she shot 1-under to put herself 10 under after 36 holes.

Eclipsing the double digit mark —with her birdie put on the par 3 17— Frye and the rest of the field had another wonderful day of golf as 18 golfers had under par rounds. Claire Vermette out of Jacksonville State (T2) and Rylie Heflin (T5) of Duke University shared the low round of the day with a 66.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Industries donate to buy firefighting equipment

Glynn County’s fire chief isn’t wishing for another industrial fire event, but if it happens again, at least one important piece of firefighting equipment will not require outside aid to implement.

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Farming is a growth industry in the South

Rotary Club of St. Simons Island member Janice Lamattina, moderating a panel of local farmers at the club’s recent luncheon, asked Brandon Chomko about Grassroots Farm, where he raises, processes and sells hogs and chickens.