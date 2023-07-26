After shooting a Sea Island Women’s Amateur course record 61 on the first day of the tournament, Frye stayed the course during her second round as she shot 1-under to put herself 10 under after 36 holes.
Eclipsing the double digit mark —with her birdie put on the par 3 17— Frye and the rest of the field had another wonderful day of golf as 18 golfers had under par rounds. Claire Vermette out of Jacksonville State (T2) and Rylie Heflin (T5) of Duke University shared the low round of the day with a 66.