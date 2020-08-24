Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s 12th annual Clean and Green Golf Tournament is slated to tee off next Monday at the Brunswick Country Club.
The golf tournament is the local nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, and as such, the organization hopes the community will help support the cause again this year.
The four-player scramble tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. following lunch. Cost is $100 per player and $400 per team. Players will be two per cart with an option of two bags and driver on cart with alternating walkers.
Single golfers are also welcome to register. To do that or for more information, contact KGIB at 912-279-1490.