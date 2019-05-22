The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Brunswick alumni chapter is hosting its 2019 Scholarship Golf Tournament at Heritage Oaks at Oak Grove Island on June 1.
Proceeds from the tournament go to benefit graduating high school seniors from the Glynn, Camden, Liberty, McIntosh and Ware County area.
Golfers can sign up and pay $75 per player or $300 for a foursome to play, which includes green fees, cart fees, range balls, beverages, and lunch.
The tournament is scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start and will have a scramble style format.
There will awards for the first, second, and third teams, closet to the pin, longest drive and there will be some door prizes.
Golfers can send a payable check to Kappa Alpha Psi and mail the entry form, which is the four golfers names and phone numbers to Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Brunswick Alumni Chapter PO Box 2847 Brunswick, GA 31521.
For any other questions, people can contact Greg Jaudon (912) 270-4891. The deadline to sign up is Friday, May 24.