The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Brunswick alumni chapter is hosting the 2023 Scholarship Golf Tournament at Heritage Oaks at Oak Grove Island on June 10.
The tournament will start at 8:00 a.m. with a shotgun start formatting around an 18-hole scramble event.
Golfers who wish to partake can pay $100 per player or $400 for a foursome, with the entry fee including green fees, cart fees, range balls, beverages and lunch.
Prizes will be awarded to teams that finish in first, second, and third place with others coming from challenges such as closest the pin, longest drive and door prizes.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit graduating high school seniors from the Glynn, Camden, Liberty, McIntosh and Ware County area.
Golfers can send a Cash App to $BAGoldenIsle or make a payable check to the Brunswick Alumni Chapter with the daily entry form of the golfer’s name and phone numbers to Brunswick Alumni Chapter, PO Box 2847 Brunswick, GA 31521.
Please contact Greg Jaudon 912-270-4891, Gary Ray of Camden 912-882-5625 or Charles Tift of Liberty 912- 977-4663 with any other questions about signing up. The deadline to sign up is Friday, June 2.